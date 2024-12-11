Brandi Glanville Looks Unrecognizable as She Shares Worrying Health Update: “Doctors Say I Have A...”

Former model and reality TV personality, Brandi Glanville, has left fans stunned with a recent social media post that revealed her drastic change in her appearance. The 52-year-old, best known for her time on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, shared an unfiltered selfie alongside a candid health update— stress-induced angioedema.

On X (formerly Twitter), Glanville penned, “Sick it!” alongside her picture of her visibly sunken cheeks. She explained, “What happened? I wish I knew. I have been in and out of the hospital this past year and a half...spent almost every dollar I have trying to figure it out.” She continued, “Some doctors say I have a parasite that jumps around my face. Some say it's stress-induced edema. I personally say it's Bravo.”

Brandi Glanville says that after the “infamous” RHUGT trip to Morocco she has had some health issues that have affected the way she talks and her ability to taste food. The doctors told her it was stress induced angioedema.



Brandi says she just wants the season of RHUGT to air… pic.twitter.com/LnflSjPlOK — Bye Wig Hello Drama (@nosmokenomore) January 2, 2024

Fans were quick to voice their concern and support. A netizen expressing disbelief, wrote, “Brandi this can’t be real you were beautiful.” Another said, "I am so very sorry to hear that you have been going through this! Prayers up!" Angioedema is an incurable condition that causes swelling in the deeper layers of the skin due to fluid buildup, often affecting the face, lips, hands, and other areas. According to Glanville, she was first diagnosed in August 2023.

This is why I'm miserable and depressed :( I'm not even gonna share the picture of when it sinks in. Stress will kill you. How is your wealth? Take care of yourself people thank you Bravo . I couldn't even work if I wanted to at this point. pic.twitter.com/KUZGaEN70s — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) July 24, 2024

In January this year, she told Entertainment Tonight that her symptoms started when her co-star Caroline Mazo accused her of sexual misconduct. "I have had some health issues that have affected my ability to talk. My ability to taste food, my face basically would swell up, like I would have anaphylactic shock, go into shock constantly and I saw 7 doctors and their answer to it was it was stress-induced angioedema," Glanville told the news outlet. She also shared that one flare-up was so bad that she had to get urgent medical attention.

According to Mirror, a source confirmed that Glanville had been under significant stress since the drama with Manzo. "She hasn’t been able to work since the false claims were brought against her, and now it’s taking a toll on her physically." This, however, isn't the first time she has linked her deteriorating health to stress stemming from legal and professional challenges.

She has time and again claimed that her former employer, Bravo, is partly to blame for her declining physical and mental health. “This is why I am miserable and depressed,” she wrote in July, sharing a shocking photo of her left cheek severely swollen and bruised. “I am not even gonna share the picture of when it sinks in. Stress will kill you. How is your wealth? Take care of yourself people thank you Bravo. I couldn’t even work if I wanted to at this point.”