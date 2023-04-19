Bradley Cooper Lists His Los Angeles 'Starter Home' For $2.4 Million

Bradley Cooper is letting go of his 'first home' in Los Angeles. The "Hangover" actor purchased the 1920s bungalow in 2004 for just under $1.2 million.

According to Mansion Global, the designer-redecorated mansion is now available at $2.4 million through Diana Braun at Compass. “This residence is one of a kind,” said listing agent Braun in an emailed statement. She listed the home on the market last week. According to Dirt, the two bedrooms and two baths residence is spread out over 1,600-square-foot, and the interior is done up by famed Paris-based designer Santillane de Chanaleille. The listing describes the interior as “a natural and raw aesthetic” that showcases reclaimed wood ceilings, concrete and wood floors, and intensely patterned tile work in the bathrooms.

Bradley Cooper Selling Longtime Los Angeles Bungalow for $2.4 Million https://t.co/JNyZYsh4cV pic.twitter.com/SNzKCULh3B — realtycentrix (@realtycentrix) April 18, 2023

The decor throughout the house is inspired by classic California-style indoor/outdoor living. French doors open up to the outdoors and flood the property with ample natural light, particularly in the hub of the home, which is an open-plan living, and the dining and kitchen space is complete with an oversized concrete breakfast bar and a fireplace.

The estate is "situated in an ideal spot for those who enjoy the California beach lifestyle," said Ms. Braun, who highlighted the exterior amenities including a fire pit, a hot tub, and an outdoor living space. The primary bedroom suite features a stunning wall of glass that folds back to give access to the lush garden. Other features include a towering cathedral ceiling and a spa-like bathroom with terracotta tiling, a black metal-framed shower, and a clawfoot bathtub.

The secluded celebrity hideout also features evergreen faux grass, dense hedging, and mature plantings creating a lush and secluded oasis replete with a built-in barbecue, fire pit, and dedicated al fresco dining area. Nestled at the back of the garden, meanwhile, is a detached structure that provides "the perfect bonus room for an office, home gym or living space," the listing said. A low fence and a high hedge provide celeb-style privacy for the courtyard-style front yard. The contemporary bungalow is situated in the lively Venice neighborhood in LA.

Image Source: Getty Images | Frazer Harrison

The estate is primarily located within the hip LA community, a short stroll from the property leads to a range of designer boutiques and modern eateries. It stands just blocks away from Abbott Kinney, one of the trendiest streets in LA, and just a few more blocks away from the famed wild and wooly boardwalk that runs along the beach.

Cooper lives primarily in New York City where he owns a West Village townhouse that he purchased in 2018 for $13.5 million. The "A Star is Born" actor also owns a couple of high-priced homes in LA’s casually posh Pacific Palisades neighborhood. Back in 2009, he spent an estimated $4.7 million on a three-bedroom architectural residence along a plum street in Rustic Canyon and two years ago he dropped an estimated $4.8 million on a nearby fixer-upper.