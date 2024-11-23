Blake Shelton is Still Embarrassed by That One Photo His Wife Gwen Stefani Shared With Jimmy Kimmel

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani might be the ‘it-couple’ of the music industry, but that does not mean there’s no room for embarrassment. The country icon is still red-faced about a picture from their vacation that his wife once shared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! The God’s Country singer made an appearance on the late-night talk show this week, and host Jimmy Kimmel, 57, could not resist bringing up the hilarious snap in the November 20 episode.

Shelton, 48, talked about his dilemma with the photo of him riding a bike during the family’s trip to Rome, Italy for his 48th birthday. “That’s one of those pictures you know sometimes you see a picture of yourself and…at first, it’s alarming. (But) you see it like a year later and it’s like, ‘man, it wasn’t so bad,’ you know?,” he said before adding, “That one is worse every time I see it. …I just look stupid.” Kimmel and Shelton had a tough time figuring out what it was about the photo that made it seem so embarrassing.

Still, Kimmel could not help but laugh while insinuating that the musician’s bike helmet and glasses 'take it over the top' in the otherwise benign photo, as per 94.9 The Bull. Singer and wife, Stefani, 55, originally debuted the photo on the show on September 30. “Look how cute my husband is. You could tell, he has the energy of like, ‘my wife told me to do this,’” she expressed. The photo is also posted on Shelton’s Instagram with a hilarious caption about his ‘drunk’ birthday in Italy.

The six-time ACM winner thanked his fans for the birthday wishes and joked that he had 'drank so much' in Rome that Stefani was extra careful about him getting safely back to the hotel. “I’m still not there though…,” he wrote, indicating the hilarious capture. Stefani had planned a special getaway to Rome, Italy, for Shelton’s 48th birthday on June 18, 2024. She had revealed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that her husband had never visited Europe, even on tours. Hence, the former Voice coach felt it was the best opportunity to fly off to the Eternal City. In a later Instagram post, Shelton thanked his wife for the 'greatest birthday ever' while continuing his joke about not finding their hotel.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton perform onstage at the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards on May 16, 2024, in Texas. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by John Shearer)

The power couple of the music industry, Shelton and Stefani, met in 2014 as Coaches on The Voice season 7 while going through divorces from their former partners and began dating the following year. Eventually, they tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on July 3, 2021, in Oklahoma, per NBC. The couple's adorable chemistry does not fail to wow their fans worldwide.