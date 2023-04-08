Blake Lively Rocks in Toned Abs, Two Months After Welcoming Her Fouth Child With Husband Ryan Reynolds

Gossip Girl alum, Blake Lively showed off her toned abs in a chic black swimsuit in a recent Instagram post. This comes just 2 months after she delivered her fourth child with Deadpool actor and husband Ryan Reynolds, although the child's name and gender are still kept under wraps by the couple.

Lively created quite a splash on Instagram when she shared the post of her tropical vacation with her family earlier this week. She went retro and sported a white and chocolate-brown wave-patterned bikini top with boho floral printed flare pants and paired them with sea shell-themed jewelry such as sea shell pendants, gold layered chain-link necklaces, and a minimalistic pink boho choker.

She captioned her memories with a direct reference to the infamous tongue-twister "She sells sea shells on the shore." The Instagram post also includes a sweet picture of her husband and both their mothers in pure bliss on their vacation together.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer

The sensational Hollywood couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are proud parents of three beautiful daughters - James, 8, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3, - and information on the newest addition to their family is currently awaited.

Lively and Reynolds are very private with their lives and, as reported by Daily Mail, chose not to post pictures of any of their kids during this vacation. However, Reynolds did share an Instagram story of himself and his mom on the beach on Instagram.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jamie McCarthy

This isn't the first time Lively's created a splash on the gram. She has always been a fashion icon and pioneer for other young women. Her styles have always been chic, elegant, and simply put, drop-dead gorgeous. The actress never ceases to impress, especially during red-carpet moments like the Met Gala.

Last year, she stunned the crowd with her gorgeous Versace gown in an "unwrapping moment" - a long "patinated train." Her outfit and jewelry were inspired by the Statue of Liberty. And according to Christian Allaire, a senior fashion writer from Vogue, it was the perfect red carpet moment, and "that's what the Met Gala is all about".

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jamie McCarthy

The Gossip Girl alum has never let there be a dull moment with fashion; The Met Gala is indeed the Super-bowl of fashion encouraging over-the-top attire for both men and women, and Lively has been serving look after look each year at the Met. Although she appears to be very loyal to Versace, she left no stone unturned and has sported outfits from some of the most decorated fashion designers globally, rocking looks in Gucci, Chanel, Marchesa, and Ralph Lauren since 2008.

Her last signature outfit was during the 2018 Met Gala in which she wore an ethereal ornate red gown whose bodice took over 600 hours to weave and showcased a long train behind the gown. She paired that with a gold-spiked crown and a stunning gold bracelet; truly owning the carpet like a queen!