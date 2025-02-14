Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick ‘HATE Each Other’–Here’s What Went Wrong!

Co-stars Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick hate each other! After Blake Lively and ‘It Ends With Us’ co-star Justin Baldoni’s relationship turned turbulent—followed by lawsuits and court visits—it marked an ugly end to their professional collaboration. Now, reports suggest that another feud is brewing between The Gossip Girl alum and Anna Kendrick due to an alleged clash over the press tour for their upcoming sequel, titled ‘Another Simple Favor.’

While their on-screen chemistry in the first part was spectacular, insiders claim their off-screen relationship has always been far from friendly. The two actresses allegedly never saw eye to eye, often clashing due to their different working styles and perspectives. Furthermore, following Lively’s highly publicized fallout with Baldoni and the increasing tension surrounding the press tour for Another Simple Favor, Anna feels that her silence regarding the case has affected the film. Moreover, sources claim Anna is looking to distance herself from Blake Lively.

While reports from The Mirror claim that opinions on the internet seem divided, some fans are convinced the actresses fell out, particularly when they filmed the first part of the sequel titled ‘A Simple Favor’ in 2018. Others believe these are mere tabloid speculations. However, specific footage from a 2018 interview where the mother-of-four and Pitch Perfect star did together, where Anna seems to mock Blake for not being as competent as she has been.

When Lively took an MTV News interviewer to task for focusing on Anna, she said, “Oh my god, guys don’t fight just because I’m the best at everything.”. “I met [Blake] a few times through Ryan Reynolds on that film [The Voices], and you know, I thought she [Blake] seemed nice, but little did I know,” added the Twilight actress before jokingly snapping, “Don’t touch me.”

The situation then went a bit cold as the Green Lantern actress insisted that she would “never be able to be a Disney Princess without Anna’s voice,” leading Anna to sarcastically retort back, “Oh muffin, it’s so hard being you!” While Anna later clarified her stance, things are not rosy between the two.

Respected podcast The Celebrity Memoir Book Club, hosted by New York City comedians Claire Parker and Ashley Hamilton, added to the news by saying that Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively “were not speaking” by the end of filming. “They HATED each other,” they said, citing a studio insider. “The studio even had to step in and tell them to act friendly during press tours because the tension was becoming too obvious.”

As per Radar Online, an insider said: “These movies are basically all Anna and Blake have in common. They have a working relationship, by no means a close friendship or bond. Last-minute talks are underway with executives as Anna would prefer to distance herself from Blake going forward.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sloan Hooks (@sloanhooks)

Meanwhile, reports from CNN confirm that ‘Another Simple Favor,’ which is set in Capri, Italy, will premiere at SXSW on March 7, 2025, and stream on Prime Video from May 1, 2025. Aside from Lively and Kendrick, Andrew Rannells, Elizabeth Perkins, Henry Golding, and Allison Janney, among others, round out the cast for the new part.