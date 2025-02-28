Black Trump Voters From 2016—Where Are They Now and What Do They Think?

Donald Trump won the popular vote in his 2024 presidential election. Compared to 2020, the number of Black voters supporting him has dramatically doubled this time. So, where are the members of his Black fan club now from his first term? From Stacey Dash to Herman Cain, here is a look at some recognizable faces who stanned the 47th president of the United States just a few years back.

Stacey Dash

Stacey Dash, known for starring in the film Clueless, gained fame in the last few years for her Fox News contribution. She has been an ardent supporter of Trump and advocated for everything he stood for. From denouncing Black causes like voter suppression to criticizing the Black Lives Matter movement, Dash faced the fury of her own community for being on the wrong side of race-related issues. However, things went well for her until she got fired from Fox News in 2017. While contributors like Hannity and Ingraham stuck around despite attempting to overthrow the then government, Stacey was fired for cursing while talking about Barack Obama on air.

Following the incident, the actress hit rock bottom, especially with her arrest in 2019 over domestic assault charges for attacking her fourth husband. Just a year prior, she also had a failed attempt to run for Congress, which she quit after only a month.

Stacey Dash is currently trying to turn over a new leaf, cutting down her claimed drug habit, which used to cost her over $10,000 a month. She also somewhat apologized for her past statements while trying to get back her ‘Black card.” “There are things that I am sorry for. Things that I did say, that I should not have said the way I said them. They were very arrogant, prideful, and angry. And that’s who Stacey was, but that’s not who Stacey is now. Stacey’s someone who has compassion and empathy,” Dash was last seen talking about her new avatar in the third person.

Herman Cain

Maybe one of Trump’s biggest supporters during his 2016 campaign. Herman Cain claimed that the president wasn’t a racist and rather attacked his predecessor Barack Obama’s policies. Following Donald Trump’s win, Cain found himself the perfect spot among the right-wing dinner table. His ardent support for the president cost him big.

Herman Cain died today after a long fight with coronavirus. Below is a photo of Cain in a crowd of people without a mask at Trump’s Oklahoma rally last month. pic.twitter.com/5mDe9mznID — Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) July 30, 2020

During the peak of COVID-19, Herman answered a call to join a rally in Tulsa. It was mostly a huge maskless crowd, and like many of his fellow attendees, the businessman was also diagnosed with the disease before passing away a few days later. Although we’d never know whether Cain would still stand by Trump, his devotion till death was remarkable. Perhaps his advocacy for anti-vaccine and anti-mask is what made him pay an unnecessary price. It is said that aside from his political views, Herman was a friendly person who could talk to anyone.

Darrell C. Scott

Pastor Darrell C. Scott is known as the co-founder of the National Diversity Coalition for Trump. He was one of the main men who helped Donald Trump look like he had more Black supporters than he actually did. He claimed to have led a group of 100 African-American Pastors who met with the current president. His intention was to show as if the group was endorsing Trump, which they didn’t. Scott also started his radio network and went from one right-wing media to another, supporting Mr. Trump. He was trying to translate everything to his prosperity, which ultimately backfired. The status of his other group, the Urban Revitalization Coalition, was revoked by the IRS for failing to file forms required for non-profits. A closer look revealed that the group didn’t engage in any “urban revitalization.” In fact, the Pasto was accused of engaging in bait-and-switch, which led to the cancellation of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day giveaway event at Virginia Union University, a historically black school.

In his personal life, Scott also began facing multiple issues, especially after being evicted from his wife for failing to pay $50,000 in rent. In the following years, his life only got more difficult. While driving a 9-year-old car, Scott finally got ahold of his conscience. In 2022, he finally spoke against the right wing for failing to condemn a mass shooting in a Black grocery store. As of now, Darrell C. Scott continues to host SmackDown, a Saturday radio show on America’s Voice App.

Throwback: Backstge with then candidate Trump at the very first rally, in College Park, Georgia, in December, 2015. I met @Bruce_LeVell and @THEHermanCain at that event. pic.twitter.com/BTKkOaDwTm — Dr.Darrell Scott (@PastorDScott) May 12, 2018

Ben Carson

Long before he wore the lab coat for right-wing politics, Ben Carson earned recognition for his contribution to the medical world. He was the first to perform a critical surgery to separate conjoined twins. He was a hero in the Black community, and even the Benjamin Carson High School of Science and Medicine gave him a tribute through his name. However, his life changed (for worse) after he started to support Donald Trump. Despite having no qualifications, he earned a seat as Donald Trump’s sole Black Cabinet Member. Soon, he swapped his recognition for nepotism and over-spending. The Detroit School Board was so ashamed of his downfall that they took his name off the Benjamin School. Ben Carson was last seen leading a group that will provide a “true history” without an ideology. His American Cornerstone Institute appears to be battling the bad side of Critical Race Theory.

Woke Detroit School Board Revives Name Change Talk for High School Named for Top Neurosurgeon

Dr. Ben Carson; Take a listen 👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/EYTIIQzV2c — Farm Girl Carrie 👩‍🌾 (@FarmGirlCarrie) December 20, 2022

Omarosa

Omarosa Manigault Newman, who was one of the additional members of Trump’s 2016 presidential transition team, surprisingly changed her side, backing Kamala Harris in the last election. Among most of Trump’s recognizable Black supporters, she is the one who has come away less bad. Omarosa published a book and embarked on a new beginning with a well-to-do pastor. She also won a $1.3 million lawsuit against the president. It was over legal fees for a lawsuit that accused her of violating an NDA.

BREAKING NEWS: Trump campaign files complaint against Omarosa, says she breached confidentiality agreement https://t.co/y8QMvldlRC pic.twitter.com/ytaWeeTFe6 — FOX Business (@FoxBusiness) August 14, 2018

Diamond and Silk

Diamond and Silk, respectively, Ineitha Lynette Hardaway and Herneitha Rochelle Richardson, were a pair of conservative commentators who earned money selling their unlicensed merchandise. They were on YouTube, voicing their support for Donald Trump. During COVID-19, they were fired from Fox News for spreading misinformation about the disease. Later, Ineitha succumbed to heart failure. Donald Trump was at her memorial service- perhaps the biggest thing she received in exchange for her devotion.