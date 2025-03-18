Marines With “Razor Bumps” Could Lose Their Jobs—But the Real Target Seems Clear

Donald Trump‘s policies have always been highly controversial. Mostly because they somehow directly affect ethnic or religious minorities or mostly black men. These consequences are allegedly by design.

Donald Trump’s racist tendencies are not hidden from anyone. In an obvious attempt to hinder the growth of minorities, he has canceled policies such as DEI and has deported only people of color from the country. He has also called anyone who is white not intelligent enough.

However, the new military policy is going one step too far.

According to a new rule, Marines may expel members who develop a skin ailment. The ailment can result in discomfort and facial scarring from shaving (razor bumps). If it does not go away in a predetermined period of time, it will be grounds for dismissal. This may significantly impact black guys.

The Marine Corps Times released a statement stating that any Marine who has been diagnosed with Pseudofolliculitis Barbae must have a medical reevaluation within 90 days. This reevaluation will determine whether they still need a shaving waiver because of the condition.

Pseudofolliculitis Barbae (PFB) is a frequent inflammatory reaction of the hair follicle. Frequent facial shaving makes the condition worse.

Black men are particularly susceptible to Pseudofolliculitis Barbae (PFB), mostly on the neck and chin. It manifests as skin-colored to erythematous, follicular or perifollicular papules and pustules. Stopping close shaving is the most effective treatment for PFB.

The Marines’ letter says that we must maintain our war fighting capability and uphold high standards. These are required to remain ready for any challenge that requires ensuring the health, resilience, and discipline of our Marines and Sailors.

The letter also states that these standards guarantee that the USA will remain the world’s most formidable military. They ensure that our troops are equipped to fight and prevail with unwavering discipline, lethality, and readiness.

After Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth ordered a review of military grooming and fitness requirements, the message was released on March 13. To “return Service members to grooming standards and ensure maximum warfighting readiness,” a treatment plan was proposed for Marines suffering from PFB.

The treatment plan has four steps.

Step 1: During the first phase, Marines will refrain from shaving for four weeks until the razor pimples disappear.

Step 2: Marines with moderate to severe cases can forgo shaving for eight weeks during the second phase, or four more weeks if they are already undergoing the first phase. This will include the possibility of hair removal through depilatory treatment.

Step 3: If the disease persists, the Marine receives the same treatment for another four weeks.

Step 4: Marines whose razor pimples don’t go away will be referred to a dermatologist for a possible government-funded laser therapy in the fourth and final phase.

The policy also states that Marines with PFB can currently receive a medical waiver from military medical personnel. After review, the waiver must be approved by a commanding officer.

The new procedure may result in removing Marines requiring a waiver for over a year. However, this policy is getting hear from veterans. It is clear that this is a racially motivated decision by Donald Trump against black men.