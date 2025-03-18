Have you ever wondered if Catholic bishops play a role that goes beyond just delivering regular sermons in the church? If yes, read ahead. While religion and politics are crucial parts of our society, they cater to different purposes. Religion teaches you the fundamentals, like the right morals for living life, and politics focuses on organizing and managing societies and public affairs.

Either way, both are essential to society’s smooth running. Meanwhile, America has a strong Catholic bishop community with the right to speak regarding the country’s urgent political issues, just like Pope Francis, who, despite struggling with health issues and age, continues to talk against matters that need a voice. However, of late, bishops have been silent about issues that need opinions and a voice as a critique under Donald Trump’s administration.

As per sources, Bishop Robert Barron, the Diocese of Winona-Rochester (Minnesota) bishop and an acclaimed author, speaker, and theologian, criticized protests during Trump’s joint session with Congress but never showed the same concern during protests against Joe Biden or Obama. Similarly, the Catholic bishop community has occasionally spoken about issues like migration, the effects of USAID cuts, and other minor problems.

Bishops have been increasingly quiet about social justice issues. Like how many federal workers lost their jobs under Donald Trump’s new policies or how the less financially blessed class would potentially face unemployment or homelessness. Instead, bishops are more concerned with talking about second-hand issues like the importance of playing sports in high school and the importance of marriage and abortion rights.

Consequently, according to sources, John Grosso, a digital editor for the National Catholic Reporter, recently wrote two strong objections to Bishop Robert Barron. First, for not speaking against Donald Trump’s harmful immigration policies, which have harmed Catholic charities as the president’s team has deported thousands of them.

Second, Grosso pointed out Barron’s lack of comment on President Trump’s speech to Congress, where protests occurred. Barron seemed more upset about the protests than about Trump’s controversial remarks. Moreover, only after the 2020 elections have a few dedicated Catholics like John Grosso paid attention to how bishops react to political matters in the country.

As for Robert Barron, he is a popular figure due to his social media presence and vast skill set. Barron became well-known for founding Word on Fire Ministries in 2000, where he used media to share the Catholic faith.

His videos on YouTube and his PBS documentary Catholicism helped spread the faith to a broader audience. In 2015, Pope Francis appointed Bishop Barron the auxiliary bishop of Los Angeles, and in 2022, he became the bishop of Winona-Rochester.

Barron believes in teaching the rights of Catholic social teaching as a Bishop. Still, he avoids taking sides in a political debate and refrains from talking about sensitive divisions of political issues. However, as per the National Catholic Reporter, many other prophets and laypeople have expressed frustration with the bishops’ failure to speak out against more specific threats to justice, particularly those affecting marginalized communities. Issues such as racial injustice.

Moreover, Faggioli, a historian, pointed out that bishops in other countries have been more vocal in defending democracy when it has been under threat. He suggested that U.S. bishops could have taken a more active role in speaking out against the political climate under Donald Trump.

Therefore, the situation here is at a 50-50 stance, as, despite the above-mentioned claims, a recent poll by the National Catholic Reporter found that only 32% of Catholics in battleground states reported that bishops had some level of influence on their vote. Therefore, Robert Barron’s silence is probably not a purposeful act to avoid controversy; rather, his approach lies within a broader understanding of Catholic society.