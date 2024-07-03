Bill Maher Takes a Hilarious Jibe on Biden, Urges Democrats to Sack Him: “Sorry, It’s Time to Go”

Bill Maher has urged Democrats to sack President Joe Biden and hunt for a fresh face after the disastrous first presidential debate with former President Donald Trump on Saturday, June 27. The comedian made a blunt statement in an op-ed for The New York Times, comparing the debate with the worst episode of The Golden Bachelor.

"I can’t ignore the obvious; none of us can. And I’m not going to mindlessly echo mendacious talking points like, 'He has a cold.' If he had a cold, why was he out campaigning the next morning instead of putting his 81-year-old body to bed?" Maher wrote. The Real Time host deemed the debate "a blessing in disguise" for the Democrats and urged the incumbent to step down from the ticket.

"Democrats can no longer afford to suspend disbelief...[Democrats] would be hosting a competition, something Americans love...Who will get the rose this August in Chicago? Gavin or Gretchen? Suddenly, Stacey Abrams might say she’s in! And so might Tim Ryan, and Josh Shapiro!" the political commentator slammed, as reported by Daily Mail.

"As Joe Biden himself would say, 'Here’s the deal': What happened at the debate last week wasn’t a tragedy, it was a blessing in disguise. I called on Mr. Biden to step aside almost a year ago, warning that he would be forever known as 'Ruth Bader Biden' if he didn’t. Since then, each time I would bring up that idea, publicly or privately, people would dismiss it out of hand: Get on board, they’d say, the Democrats will never replace him, it’s off the table," Maher penned expressing his frustration over the current political situation.

He added, "This may sound like I’m doing a bit here, but I’m deadly serious that this would be good for the Democrats, and give them a better chance of winning. My pick would be Gavin Newsom. Watching him make the case against Mr. Trump in the pre-debate interviews, and defend Mr. Biden post-debate, reminded me: This guy is good at this."

"Yes, he has too much 'California baggage'— some of which I don’t love— but the contrast to how he prosecutes the case against Mr. Trump and how Mr. Biden did, couldn’t be clearer," he wrote, making the case for Newsom. "A group of the most respected senior statesmen from Mr. Biden’s party must make the pilgrimage to the White House to tell him so. Fifty years ago next month, a small group of the most respected Republican members of Congress went to see Richard Nixon as the denouncement to the Watergate fiasco. They told him, sorry, it’s time to go, and you really don’t have a choice anymore— because this is coming from your own people," Maher further suggested.