Bill Maher Predicts Says Biden Will Step Down on This Exact Date: "Issue With President Biden Is..."

Bill Maher, the outspoken comedian and political commentator, has stirred the pot once again with his latest prediction about President Joe Biden. On his talk show, Maher confidently forecasted the exact date he believes Biden would step down from the presidential race. August 9, Maher’s satirical projection, alludes to the anniversary of Richard Nixon’s resignation in 1974. At 68, Maher is no stranger to controversy and minced no words in arguing, "Biden is toast." He cited his age and recent missteps as reasons why the Democrats need a new candidate.

Maher remarked, “Stop f-king around. The issue with President Biden isn’t if, it’s who. Who’s going to replace him because he isn’t going to be the Democrats’ candidate for president in 2024? The one thing I know for sure about America is this— It’s run by mean girls. In the press, in politics, and life. And when they smell blood in the water, the lust to finish off a vulnerable person will never be denied.”

The problem is that it has to be Joe Biden's choice to leave, which is kind of like letting a drunk decide if he's okay to drive. pic.twitter.com/KNjiFSEcVq — Bill Maher (@billmaher) July 13, 2024

As per Daily Mail, he added, “My pick in the office pool for when he gives it up is Aug. 9, the 50th anniversary of when Nixon did for, of course, very different reasons. Yes, replacing a president as his party’s candidate will seem like a big deal — for about 3 days. And then we’ll all be over it…America is going to do this.” Maher’s co-panelists, former congressman, Bakari Sellers, and conservative commentator, Ben Shapiro, joined in the discussion, adding their perspectives on Biden’s perceived vulnerabilities. Turning to possible replacements, Maher rattled off a list of Democratic hopefuls, each with their own set of pros and cons. Vice President Kamala Harris, California Governor Gavin Newsom, and Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer topped his list.

Maher opined, “[She] will get all of Biden's campaign money, and on the issue of abortion, she's a walking reminder to women that Republicans are coming for the abortion pill. She won't just protect Plan B, she is Plan B. Kamala was putting criminals in jail before liberals decided that was a bad thing…Whatever the reason, Harris has never been popular. You can count the number of delegates she won...on one hand, as long as that hand has no fingers.” He further argued, “No one knows who these people are, and that’s good. We need some new characters on this sitcom we call a country. Americans like new. These guys, all you need to know is they’re moderates, they’re under 100 years old, and they have a 'D' next to their names.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Arturo Holmes

As per The Hollywood Reporter, in his typical sardonic style, Maher asserted, “We’re at the airport and at this point, we just need to be sure we get the last rental car. Something reasonably safe, relatively clean, and not [Donald] Trump. If there isn’t a dead Girl Scout in the trunk, we’re good to go…Are we really going to be doing this for the next few months or God knows how long? It’s like a horror movie you watch through your fingers — you know something bad’s going to happen. You just don’t know when.”