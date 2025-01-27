Bill Gates recently opened up about his divorce from his ex-wife, Melinda French Gates. Before opting to part ways with each other, the power couple spent 27 years together as a married couple.

While reflecting on his divorce from Melinda in an interview with the Times of London, Bill Gates said, “When we met, I was fairly successful but not ridiculously successful — that came during the time that we were together.”

He revealed that his ex-wife witnessed his journey, so when they got divorced, it was challenging. The Microsoft founder further lamented that he was particularly disappointed when Melinda left the foundation that they had created together.

When asked whether the divorce was his only failure in life, Gates replied that although there are some more, they don’t really matter more than the separation from Melinda.

“You would have to put that at the top of the list,” he said. Further talking about it, the billionaire noted, “The divorce thing was miserable for us for at least two years.” However, it seems like he has healed a lot, adding that he had become “more cheerful” lately, but still admits that the divorce is “the mistake I regret.”

Reflecting on his past marriage with Melinda, Bill Gates said that he had always wanted to “replicate” his own parents’ 45-year-long marriage. “I encouraged her to be a little calmer than my mother was, but we were both quite driven,” Gates told The Times of London.

To achieve a marriage like his parents, the Microsoft founder spent more time with his kids than his own father did. However, he revealed that, ultimately, the ratio was only 10:1. Melinda filled up the void with the kids. “We had a great time,” Gates said, reflecting on his 27-year marriage.

Sharing his honest thoughts, he told the outlet that he believes there is a “certain wonderfulness” when you spend your entire adult life with only one person. He thinks the bond is stronger when two people share children or work together and build memories.

In 1987, Bill Gates and Melinda first met each other when the latter became a product manager at Microsoft. In 1994, they tied the knot in Hawaii. Six years later, in 2000, the former couple founded their joint nonprofit organization, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. It is dedicated to battling global poverty and disease crises.

In 2021, after 27 years together, the pair parted ways. Melinda left their foundation two years later. In his recent interview, Bill Gates revealed that they still occasionally meet each other. In particular, with three kids and two grandchildren, they often have to attend family events. “The kids are doing well. They have good values,” Gates said.

The divorced couple share three children: the eldest son, Rory (25); the daughter, Pheobe (22); and the youngest, Jennifer (28). Their two grandchildren are Lelia and Mia, Jennifer’s daughters.

Bill Gates is currently in a relationship with Paula Hurd. She is the widow of former Oracle CEO Mark Hurd.