Bill Clinton Had a Surprising Answer On Who The First Woman President Will Be: "I Still Think..."

In an interview with Bill Clinton on CBS' Sunday Morning, the topic turned to what the future holds for women as leaders in this country. "Maybe" was Clinton's one-word response when asked whether or not America was ready for a woman leader. He also didn't shy away from mentioning some of the difficulties women still face both inside and outside of politics.

For one, the former President noted, "I think in some ways we’ve moved to the right as a reaction to all the turmoil. And I think if Hillary had been nominated in 2008, she would’ve walked in, just like Obama did." By drawing this parallel to Barack Obama's successful campaign, Clinton showcased his belief that situational factors and timing play a significant role in political success. Clinton also acknowledged that women find it more difficult to succeed in American politics by saying, "I think all these cultural battles that we’re fighting make it harder in some ways for a woman to run," as per the New York Post.

Clinton also threw in party alignment as a possibility, adding, "I think it would probably be easier for a conservative Republican woman to win," citing the example of former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher. Clinton's view on gender and politics was not all about the challenges women faced. He also commented on how he wished things turned out better in the days to come. "I still think we’ll have a female president pretty soon," he remarked. When asked whether that would be during his lifetime, he quipped, "Well, I don’t know how long I’m gonna live. You’re askin’ an old man that question!"

In further comments, Clinton reflected on how the defeat of Vice President Kamala Harris by Donald Trump in 2024 proved just how cultural and political evolution may sink or save a candidate; if Harris had won, she would have been the first woman, the first Black American, and the first South Asian-American head of state. Apart from the question of female politics, Clinton also addressed broader topics dealing with questions of leadership and democracy. Referencing the stark polarization in the U.S., he said, "Somewhere along the way, [Trump will] have to think about whether, at this chapter of his life, he still thinks the most important thing is to have unquestionable domination, ’cause that’s not what a democracy is about."

Other than that, Clinton opened up about what life was like after his tenure as president, which was also the subject of his book Citizen: My Life After the White House. He didn’t just talk politics in the interview; he shared how working with the Clinton Foundation gave him purpose. Whether it was fighting HIV/AIDS or helping people get clean water, he said he felt proud of the work "cause I think people are happy when they do things that actually make things better."