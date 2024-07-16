Bill Barr Urges Secret Service to Make a Big Decision After Trump Rally Shooting: "So Ham-Handed"

Former Attorney General Bill Barr has suggested that the Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle be fired right away. The assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump during his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania highlighted the incompetency of the security staff. In an appearance on Fox News Barr told Jesse Watters what he thinks when asked if he would fire Cheatle.

"I would fire her simply for having a tin ear and not coming out and being visible and saying something. Even if we don’t know the story, I think it’s still important to start the discussion and the transparency with the American people," Barr said. "The way they handled today, by trying to just brief Milwaukee and not saying anything about it was so ham-handed that I would fire just for not understanding how the responsibility of government officials to interact with the public," he added justifying his thought. The former Attorney General spoke his mind as he extended his wishes to Trump.

Bill Barr won't answer if he thinks the FBI can be trusted with the #Trump shooting investigation, but he says they should be given a chance.



As for Secret Service Director #KimberlyCheatle, Barr says she should be fired.



- Jesse Watters pic.twitter.com/sAEFewYg3G — 🇺🇲Salty Texan (@texan_maga) July 15, 2024

Forming his faith in the FBI Barr suggested, "I think they should be given the chance to do the investigation. But I think Congress will be watching every step and do their own investigation. And I think there’s a lot to investigate." Cheatle had stated in a public statement issued by the Secret Service, "The Secret Service is working with all involved Federal, state, and local agencies to understand what happened, how it happened, and how we can prevent an incident like this from ever taking place again." She added, "We understand the importance of the independent review announced by President Biden yesterday and will participate fully. We will also work with the appropriate Congressional committees on any oversight action."

It is to be noted that Trump met with an ear injury as bullets whizzed around him while he addressed the crowd of his supporters. Immediately ducking down after sensing a threat, Trump was covered by the Secret Service officials on the podium. The shooter, who was later identified as a 20-year-old, was shot on the spot.

Investigations revealed that his name was Thomas Matthew Crooks and was stationed opposite the stage in a high-rise building according to AP News. The gun violence is being portrayed as a potential domestic terror attack as reported by The Hill. The shooting was also reminiscent of previous failure by the Secret Service when President Reagan was shot in 1981. Several Republicans held the Biden government responsible for the security failure. However, President Biden held a press conference to condemn the gun attack on his political contender Trump immediately and wished him a speedy recovery.

President Biden has also lately tweeted on X (formerly known as Twitter) saying, "I believe politics ought to be an arena for peaceful debate, to pursue justice, and to make decisions guided by the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution. We must stand for an America, not of extremism and fury. But of decency and grace."