Biden Tells Supporters ‘I Promise I’m Okay’ and Makes This Hilarious Joke About His Age

In a recent campaign stop in Michigan, President Joe Biden tried to reassure his supporters and inject some humor into concerns about his age and fitness for office. With his political future on shaky ground following some notable gaffes, Biden took to the stage at the Garage Grill & Fuel Bar in Northville, Michigan, to rally his base and address the speculation head-on. He remarked, “I promise you, I'm okay…We have real opportunities, and so we've got to finish the job…There's a lot at stake…That’s why I’m running to finish this job. There’s more to do.”

The 81-year-old president seemed in high spirits despite the pressure, and his speech was peppered with self-deprecating humor aimed at diffusing concerns about his age. He quipped, “I know I’m only 41. … I promise you I’m okay…This is an important one. For the longest time, I was too young because I was the second youngest man ever elected to the United States Senate and now I’m too old…With age comes a little wisdom… the alternative is not much of an alternative.”

As per Daily Mail, Biden’s campaign stop comes at a crucial moment as he faces increasing calls to step down from the presidential race. His mix-up between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin at a recent NATO press conference and referring to Vice President Kamala Harris as “Vice President Trump” has ignited speculation about his cognitive fitness. These blenders have led to threats from major donors to freeze $90 million in funds if Biden remains in the race. The president was followed by Democratic Rep. Debbie Dingell, who praised Biden for his support during her husband’s passing.

Biden’s speech in Michigan wasn’t just about humor and reassurance but also a platform to outline his plans for a second term. He promised to codify abortion rights, pass the John Lewis Voting Rights Act, end medical debt, raise the minimum wage, and ban assault weapons. He also criticized Donald Trump and said, “Donald Trump is the only president in American history, other than Herbert Hoover, who lost more jobs than he had when he came in…That’s why I call him Donald ‘Herbert Hoover’ Trump…Do you really want to go back to the chaos of Donald Trump as president?”

As per The Guardian, the rally in Michigan, a crucial swing state, saw Biden addressing the crowd with determination, He proclaimed, “I am running, and we’re gonna win. I’m not going anywhere.” As the audience chanted, “Don’t you quit.” Biden concluded his speech and exclaimed, “Project 2025 is the biggest attack on our system of government and our personal freedom that has ever been proposed to this country…We’ve never seen anything like this…It’s not a joke. It’s time for us to stop treating politics like entertainment and reality TV. Another four years of Donald Trump is deadly serious. Deadly serious…I know how to tell the truth, I know right from wrong, and I know I have demonstrated how to do this job…We’re going to stop Donald Trump. Let’s get this done.”