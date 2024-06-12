Biden Team Asserts Their Campaigns Won't Solely Focus on 'Stopping Donald Trump'

Joe Biden's re-election team declared that their campaign won't just be about stopping Donald Trump. A CBS poll found that most Biden voters are motivated by opposing Trump rather than supporting the Democrat himself.

In light of the same, his staff argued that the campaign doesn't have to be an 'either/or' choice between holding Trump accountable and promoting Biden's record. They plan to do both. The study showed that the election is tied, with Biden slightly ahead in swing states and Trump marginally leading nationwide.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Drew Angerer

The poll also indicated that more Biden voters are now motivated by anti-Trump sentiments than a few months ago. Trump's recent conviction on business fraud charges has contributed to this shift. The Biden campaign emphasized that his accomplishments directly impact Americans' lives.

His capping of insulin costs for seniors, investing in infrastructure, and putting in place measures to help minority-owned businesses, are being highlighted ahead of November.

At the same time, Biden's team has criticized Trump over his insensitive comments about veterans and his archaic stance on abortion. Biden also repeatedly labels Trump and his supporters as "extreme MAGA Republicans," who he claims threaten democracy. Some Democrats believe there is no conflict between the two approaches, a winning coalition can have diverse motivations.

THIS is what you call an ad that gets under Donald Trump’s skin. A damn powerful new ad from the Biden campaign that makes it clear Trump is a complete laughingstock around the world. Watch & share this to make Trump mad. pic.twitter.com/18kPCDBNoq — Victor Shi (@Victorshi2020) June 9, 2024

But others worry Biden hasn't done enough to sell his achievements. They argue he has been playing catch-up with the election just months away. "The problem that Biden has—and he’s had it for quite a while—is that they haven’t done a very good job of letting the American people know exactly what his record is,” said Jerry Austin, a seasoned Democratic strategist with a wealth of experience in presidential politics dating back to the 1980s.

Republicans argue an anti-Trump message won't work this time since Biden now has his record to answer for. His approval rating remains low amid economic frustrations. The GOP believes Biden's presidency has made the 2020 anti-Trump message less resonant.

In response, Biden is changing tactics on multiple fronts. He is doing more media interviews and dropped the traditional debate structure. He also repeatedly refers to Trump as a 'convicted felon', as per CNN. The campaign recently roped in actor Robert De Niro to highlight Trump's legal issues, as per Politico.

Biden is also courting Black voters with a high-profile event, alongside Vice President, Kamala Harris. He also reinvented his policies on US involvement abroad and on immigration to help his campaign.

Allies welcome these efforts to reset the race amid growing fears about Biden's prospects. But challenges remain, including a restive Democratic base and potential third-party candidates. The campaign acknowledged that key coalition groups could stay home or defect, overcoming that is the "real challenge right now."