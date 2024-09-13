Biden Sends MAGA Fans Into Frenzy by Putting on a ‘Trump 2024’ Hat but White Claims ‘Bipartisan Unity'

A photo of President Joe Biden wearing a 'Trump 2024' hat caused a stir on social media, sending Donald Trump fans into a frenzy. The incident took place in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Biden was there for a 9/11 memorial service and had visited the local fire station. That's where things got interesting. POTUS met a Trump supporter at the station and in a nice gesture, gave the man a hat with the presidential seal and autograph.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Justin Sullivan

In return, the MAGA supporter handed Biden his 'Trump 2024' cap. Soon the crowd urged Biden to try on the cap. Biden, however, replied, "I ain't going that far!" What happened next surprised everyone gathered! The senior Democrat put the apparel on and was caught on video. Viral clips of the same showed Biden smiling and chatting with the group, briefly wearing the hat before taking it off.

Shit, even Sleepy Joe knows the world needs Trump to win. 😂🦌#Trump2024pic.twitter.com/BmA4eeJmkv — Naturalized Deer 🇮🇱 (@PingouinHeureux) September 11, 2024

Trump's campaign was quick to highlight the incident on social media. "Thanks for the support, Joe!" they wrote. MAGA fans, thrilled, chimed in. An X user exclaimed, "Shit, even Sleepy Joe knows the world needs Trump to win." Another remarked, "Sleepy Joe is endorsing [Trump] now after Comrade Kamala's ultra-catastrophic debate under-performance last night!"

Sleepy Joe is endorsing me now after Comrade Kamala's ultra-catastrophic debate under-performance last night! — Donald J. Trump — Truth Social Parody (@trumptsparody) September 12, 2024

Others brought up Trump's earlier claim that Biden can't stand his vice president. "See, Trump was right. Joe Biden does hate Kamala Harris," one commented. Trump in the presidential debate claimed that President Biden hates Harris. "I will give you a little secret, [Biden] hates her. He can't stand her." He added, "But he got 14 million votes. They threw him out. She got zero votes. And when she ran, she was the first one to leave because she failed. And now she’s running," Trump stated, referring to Harris' failed 2020 presidential candidacy.

At the Shanksville Fire Station, @POTUS spoke about the country's bipartisan unity after 9/11 and said we needed to get back to that.



As a gesture, he gave a hat to a Trump supporter who then said that in the same spirit, POTUS should put on his Trump cap. He briefly wore it. https://t.co/7VKZnkVMY7 — Andrew Bates (@AndrewJBates46) September 11, 2024

The White House had to step in to explain to Democrats across the nation. Andrew Bates, a spokesperson, clarified, "At the Shanksville Fire Station, @POTUS spoke about the country's bipartisan unity after 9/11 and said we needed to get back to that. As a gesture, he gave a hat to a Trump supporter who then said that in the same spirit, POTUS should put on his Trump cap. He briefly wore it," as reported by Newsweek. The explanation did not silence the conversation, however. Trump supporters continued to celebrate while Biden's team tried to control the narrative.

Biden's Shanksville event followed a heated presidential debate. Trump and Kamala Harris clashed on many issues during the ABC-moderated event. Trump even joked about sending a MAGA hat to Harris. He claimed, "She's going to my philosophy now. In fact, I was going to send her a MAGA hat," as per The Independent. The timing of Biden's incident hence couldn't be better for Trump.