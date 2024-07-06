Biden Fires Shots on Trump, Says ‘I’m Not Going Anywhere’ After July 4th Speech: "Idea Of America"

President Joe Biden made sure he asserted his confidence against the rumors of him stepping down from the nomination in the upcoming presidential elections. The 81-year-old President said that he is "not going anywhere," on July 4th, after his speech when a supporter cheered, "Keep up the fight!"

The POTUS addressed the cheerleader in the crowd during the Independence Day celebration, at the White House saying, "You got me, man. I’m not going anywhere." During the barbecue event that saw a gathering of service members and military families, Biden quipped, "I was in a World War I cemetery in France, and […] the former president, didn’t want to go and be up there. Which I probably shouldn’t have said. Anyway, we gotta just remember who the hell we are. We’re the United States of America." While addressing the gathering, the President said, "I got in trouble for saying this years and years ago, but I make no apologies for it. We have many obligations as the government but only one truly sacred obligation, sacred: prepare those we send into harm’s way and to care for them and their families when they come home and when they don’t their families."

Biden slurs while trying to retell the debunked “suckers and losers” hoax during the July 4 speech at the White House. pic.twitter.com/BFfKyOLUZt — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) July 4, 2024

"We’re all part of a long chain of patriots that stretches back to our nation’s founding, that’s given life to the very idea of America," he added according to The Hill. Previously, addressing his "not-so-good" performance in the first presidential debate against former President Donald Trump he said, "I screwed up. I made a mistake. That’s 90 minutes on stage. Look at what I’ve done in 3.5 years," per Al Jazeera. Several Democrats reiterated their support for the President after the debate set the bars low for both Republicans and Democrats. Wes Moore, Governor of Maryland said, "The president has always had our backs. We’re going to have his back as well."

Biden didn’t utter Trump’s name in his speech.



This reminds me of when NPR was tweeting the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 2017 & MAGA got hostile thinking they were calling out Trump.



Biden called for democracy, supporting allies, and stopping authoritarianism. pic.twitter.com/4VqE95vdVz — Shannon (@shay3322) June 7, 2024

Seth Moulton, a congressman from Massachusetts said, "President Biden has done enormous service to our country, but now is the time for him to follow in one of our founding fathers George Washington’s footsteps and step aside to let new leaders rise and run against Donald Trump," in a conversation with the radio station, WBUR. While Abigail Disney, expressed, "This is realism, not disrespect. Biden is a good man and has served his country admirably, but the stakes are far too high," per CNBC.

California Governor Gavin Newsom, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, and Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro have been quoted as possible replacements for Biden. Vice President Kamala Harris tops the list of alternatives. However, Harris has denied such claims and constantly rooted for Biden as his running mate. All eyes are now on the Democrats and its leadership amid rising claims of health risks and questions surrounding Biden's ability to run for another tenure as the POTUS.