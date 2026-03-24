Biden Era “I Did That” Stickers Return For Donald Trump As Fuel Prices Surge

Social media is full of videos of people placing “I did that” stickers with Donald Trump’s face on them. These stickers first went viral during Joe Biden’s presidency. People blamed him for the rise in gasoline prices.

Fuel prices have now surged across the country, drawing criticism amid the war with Iran.

An X user reposted a TikTok video of a user placing the “I did that” sticker, with the caption, “Omg. This is such a great idea!” Another X user posted, “The left is now putting Trump’s ‘I did that’ stickers on gas pumps across the country to mimic the viral Biden stickers.”

In the United States, gas prices have increased by more than $0.65 per gallon since the war began, the fastest weekly spike in 20 years. Former White House energy adviser Bob McNally warns prices could reach record highs. https://t.co/hNGitFJhte pic.twitter.com/KCIiZbGcuh — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) March 15, 2026

Several people praised the idea, while some MAGA supporters criticized the “left” for it. One supporter posted, “Biden had less than 2 months where his gas price was lower than it is today.” Another user responded, “Are they going to remove them when gas prices go back down?”

The high fuel prices are one of the impacts of the U.S. and Israel’s strike on Iran. Prices exceeded $5 per gallon in California and Washington and topped $4 in Hawaii. The average price across the nation was $2.9 per gallon before the US strike on Iran on Feb. 28.

Pointing Donald Trump stickers saying “I did that” are making a comeback as the president’s war on Iran sends gas prices skyrocketing. https://t.co/odVFLpzaMG pic.twitter.com/mxAdEoYWLq — The Daily Dot (@dailydot) March 15, 2026

Due to the conflict, the Strait of Hormuz was effectively closed, impacting about 20% of global oil trade. Iran allowed very few vessels to pass through Hormuz, while some vessels crossed after turning off their radars.

According to a White House statement, the rise in fuel prices is temporary. White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers said, “What matters most to the American people is having a commander-in-chief who takes decisive action to eliminate threats and keep them safe.” He added that the rise in gas prices is a short-term disruption.

As gas prices continue to rise and impact many people, the Trump administration moved forward with a settlement involving a French company. The administration agreed to terminate the company’s lease to build wind farms off the East Coast. The administration will pay $1 billion to TotalEnergies and focus on the development of natural gas and oil.