Biden Campaign Roasts ‘Crook, Failure and Fraud’ Trump in Scathing Message on His 78th Birthday

President Joe Biden's campaign seems to have decided they're not going to pull any punches when it comes to former president Donald Trump. On the occasion of Trump turning 78, they listed 78 'accomplishments' highlighting his legal troubles and some controversial moments from his time in office, The Hill reported. “Happy birthday, Donald. You’re a crook, a failure, a fraud, and a threat to our democracy, economy, rights, and future,” Biden campaign spokesperson, James Singer, said in a scathing statement. “On behalf of America, our early gift for your 79th: Making sure you are never President again,” Singer added.

The list included Trump's felonies that he was found guilty of in New York last month, his troubles running a business, how he handled the 2017 Charlottesville, Virginia, White nationalist rally, his demand that the Central Park Five be executed, a social media video he shared alluding to a 'unified Reich,' his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, his attempts to repeal the Affordable Care Act, and his claims that he ended Roe v. Wade.

Biden himself posted a tongue-in-cheek video on X, wishing the former president. “Happy 78th birthday, Donald. Take it from one old guy to another: Age is just a number. This election, however, is a choice,” Biden wrote, as reported by The Guardian. Biden's message comes as his campaign attempts to inject some wit and zippy one-liners into its material, criticizing his predecessor on subjects such as Trump's hairstyle, his selling of Bibles, and his energy levels at his New York trial, where he frequently closed his eyes before being found guilty on all 34 felony counts.

While Trump has mainly refrained from directly hitting at Biden over his age, he has pointed out the Democrat leader's 'incompetence,' as age remains a looming concern among voters this season. "Joe Biden is not too old to be president. I know a lot of people that are older than me. They're at the top of their game. It's not even close. But he is too incompetent," Trump said in a video posted on his social media platform last week.

According to a recent CBS News/YouGov survey, only 50% of people believe Trump has the mental and cognitive health to be president, while only 35% believe Biden does. Either candidate would be the oldest president in history at the end of a potential second term. Trump would be 82 and seven months old, while Biden would be 86 and two months.

Last week, during a rally in Las Vegas, as Trump's fans burst out in song in honor of his birthday, Trump indicated his desire not to celebrate the occasion. "There's a certain point at which you don't want to hear 'Happy Birthday.' You just want to pretend the day doesn't exist," Trump quipped to his supporters, according to ABC News.