Bianca Censori’s Mom Opines About Her Recent Fashion Debacle with Kanye West at 2025 Grammys

Bianca Censori was the most Googled person on February 4th, 2025, and her husband, Kanye West, didn’t seem to miss out on bragging about it.

To the uninformed, the Grammys 2025 was held on that day, and Kanye- now known as Ye—made an appearance with his wife, Bianca Censori. While Kanye was dressed in black T-shirts and shorts, Bianca came in wearing a big black fur coat, which she let go of on the red carpet. She was wearing a see-through sheer dress that hardly covered anything, and after giving an eyeful to the cameras pointed at them, the couple made a quick exit.

There were speculations that the couple, or at least Bianca, would be charged with an indecent misdemeanor, but, the LAPD later refuted this. The couple may have been spared by the police and the district attorney, but Bianca could not escape from her mother, Alexandra, though.

@MayorOfLA I would like to know why Bianca censori was not arrested for indecent exposure. At the Grammys — The Miracle (@ucantbe1st) February 4, 2025

Alexandra Censori, Bianca’s mother, who lives in Australia with the rest of Bianca’s family, has finally opened up to the media about the latest fashion debacle by her daughter.

To the unaware, Bianca Censori is from Australia, and given her family still resides there, Alexandra told Daily Mail Australia that they are simple people and live a simple private life. Having established that, Alexandra emphasized that what Bianca does with her time and life is not their concern. After all, Bianca is an adult and is free to make her own decisions.

Bianca Censori’s glam mother breaks her silence over daughter’s breathtaking naked stunt with Kanye West at the Grammys https://t.co/khawjdsRBD — Daily Mail Australia (@DailyMailAU) February 5, 2025

This lack of anger or disdain from her family sounds as if they could have already cut ties with the 30-year-old lawyer.

Once the pictures went viral, people realized that Bianca was wearing a similar outfit to the one on the cover of Kanye’s album, Vultures. After pulling that stunt to inform all the media and cameras at the Grammys, Kanye and Bianca went on to party at one of the preplanned Grammy afterparties.

Kanye had advertised the outfit worn by Bianca during a Grammys afterparty. After exiting the red carpet, Bianca and Kanye were spotted together at the afterparty, where they were pictured on the dance floor. Instead of wearing her red carpet attire, Bianca was pictured there wearing a black bodysuit.

Kanye pulling that stunt with his wife just to launch women’s clothing on the Yeezy brand is something else man — Blair Rizz Project (@Fake_Anarchy) February 4, 2025

Just as the media picked up on Kanye and Biance Censori’s behavior, he announced a collection of women’s wear under his brand, Yeezy. The first thing on sale seems to be his partner’s bodysuit from the afterparty.

With pictures of a black thong bodysuit, he shared the “first women’s piece” on Instagram. It’s the newest item of apparel from his brand. This launch also includes hoodies, t-shirts, socks, and other products that will be sold online. The bodysuit, known as BD-01, comes in three sizes and is presently available for £17.00.

Kanye West’s wife and model, Bianca Censori, was the most Googled post-#GRAMMYs, with 10 MILLION searches. pic.twitter.com/aTuh0AV0cE — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) February 5, 2025

People have speculated that the wardrobe stunt was just a publicity ploy to gain engagement, and now it seems to be true. However, no one can deny that Bianca Censori just might need some help.