Bianca Censori's Latest Outfit With a Hosiery Mask Sparks Concern on The Internet: "Can She Breathe?"

Bianca Censori's latest outfit has sparked controversy, this time around her well-being and health. Censori recently posed for her stylist in a sheer hosiery outfit accompanied by a sheer mask that covers her face completely as reported by The U.S. Sun.

Gadir Rajab, Censori'e stylist posted the picture of Censori captioned, "The Bianca hosiery fit," which became an internet sensation with varying comments.

Image Source: Getty Images

The picture posted by Rajib attracted comments about the 29-year-old architect's well-being. Instagram user @boychildb wrote, "Can Bianca breathe?" expressing their concern about Censori's comfort. While several criticized the look, user @almostdone326 commented, "Ridic 👎" another user @neversabrina chimed in and wrote, "This is for the narcissist’s diaries."

User @marriaroslova drew a comparison with Kim Kardashian, who happens to be rapper Kanye West's ex-wife, and said, "Now let’s see….. how do we make her look more like Kim 🤔" Others outright called the outfit out like user @stephen.carella who wrote, "sickening." Other than the criticism several also appreciated the styling, user @evilkidsummer called Censori's outfit, "out anime’s anime ❤️‍🔥" Supporting the claim, @honey.juju complemented West's wife by writing, "Bianca fit af."

The beige-colored outfit was a pair of sheer stockings accompanied by a top of similar material. However, this time, Censori also donned a mask of the same color that made her resemble a mannequin as she posed in pencil heels for her stylist. Censori holds the mask as she stands in a room, posing with confidence.

Previously, Rajab posted another picture of Censori that showed her posing in a taped outfit exposing the model's assets. The picture captioned, "B in the Booby Bday tape look 🔥" was loved by many as several urged Censori to upload the images on her social media handles. The tape pants went up to her knees while two strips went upwards covering her chest.

Censori donned the look by styling her curly pink locks loose and a pair of heels. The architect-turned-model also posed with her stylist as it looked like they were out for dinner together. Rajab appears to sit calmly while his client poses by standing beside him flaunting the unique outfit.

User @yonarih1 commented, "Icon. Bianca should be on ig to post all these looks🤩" Another supporting her appreciated their experiments with fashion, as @leomianderson wrote, "You guys have so much fun experimenting with looks and texture, I love it!" User @yob_nh complemented the stylist by writing, "The moroccan team shirt 🔥🔥🔥"

Censori married West in December 2022, a few months after his split with reality television star Kardashian. The rapper shares four kids with his former wife and is often spotted with his current wife roaming the streets of Europe making headlines with revealing outfits. According to Rolling Stone, the rapper announced recently about venturing with a new adult film company.