Beyond Perfection: Celebrities Who’ve Said ‘No’ to Plastic Surgery

While each to their own, for there’s truly no right or wrong about choosing to make one’s body a certain way, it’s the celebrities who face the cameras who often opt for these than perhaps my neighbor next door! Nevertheless, while some may use it under the notion, “My body, my rules,” there are plenty of celebrities and popular figures who have said a strict NO to it and embrace their natural selves. Read ahead to find out the names of such celebrities, as reported by PEOPLE.

Barbra Streisand

Famous EGOT-winning singer Barbra Streisand, in her famous memoir ‘My Name Is Barbra, Barbra Streisand,’ confessed how several individuals suggested that she should opt for a nose job and dental caps so that she could be at the top of her game and progress in Hollywood as a top actress. “I thought, ‘Isn’t my talent enough? A nose job would hurt and be expensive,” she told the outlet.

She also admitted that she was afraid of what a nose job could do to her voice. She stated, “It was too much of a risk. And who knew what it might do to my voice? Once a doctor told me I had a deviated septum; maybe that’s why I sound the way I do. Besides, I liked long noses.”

Justine Bateman

The Family Ties alum, Justine Bateman revealed how she has been against all the trending anti-plastic surgery beliefs and said that she feels that all the surgery tactics are nothing but people-pleasing attributes that deviate from being their natural selves. She spoke to PEOPLE and said, “I find it really wrong that women right now are absorbing this idea that their faces need to be fixed,” she said. “I realized my face is only going to get older. So why not take care of whatever fear I have attached to that?”

The actress, who faced criticism for her features, addressed them boldly in 2023 and claimed that she loves the way she looks. “I think I look rad. I think my face represents who I am. I like it,” she stated during an interview on 60 Minutes Australia. She also encouraged women to accept the natural concept of aging and be proud of it.

Sarah Paulson

While speaking with her close friend, Pedro Pascal, in an April 2024 interview for Interview Magazine, Sarah Paulson, who proudly admitted that she never went under the knife, embraced her age and said, “If there’s anything that’s going to age me rapidly, it’s going back to the theater.”

Furthermore, she added that during her time backstage acting in the play Appropriate, she often noticed herself making repetitive facial expressions throughout the day for months. Reflecting on this, she acknowledged that she had never seen the lines between her eyebrows before but expected them to become permanent after the play ended.

Drew Barrymore

Famous talk show host and actress, Drew Barrymore also has a no plastic surgery policy but holds no hate towards anyone who chooses to go under the knife. “I haven’t done anything, and I’m going to maintain that as long as possible,” she told PEOPLE in a chat in the November 2023 issue. She further admitted that due to her highly addictive personality, she has this fear of getting addicted to it. She humorously added, “I look forward to seeing what I look like as a leather bag in the future!”

Paulina Porizkova

Actress, director, and supermodel Paulina Porizkova is strictly against anti-aging procedures and plastic surgeries; she made this clear to her fans via a post on her Instagram in 2021. In her lengthy caption, she wrote, “I can’t change the world alone, but if you feel like I do, there are some amazing women here on IG that I get inspired by every day. There are many many more, and inspirations for all different reasons, but for now, I’m just picking those who are accepting their aging and making it beautiful.” In 1984, at 18 years old, she became the first woman from Central Europe to be on the cover of the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue.

Sharon Osbourne

Popular star Sharon Osbourne learned it the hard way before deciding to opt out of surgeries. After an October 2021 facelift resulted in an alarming outcome, she decided to not go under the knife ever again. The prominent personality revealed that her face was almost distorted due to the surgery, and it felt like both her eyes were not aligned.

This procedure was reportedly Osbourne’s third rhytidectomy, following surgeries in 1987 and 2002. She mentioned the blunder in her autobiography titled ‘Unbreakable‘ and claimed that now it frightens her to get another facelift.

Emma Thompson

The Oscar-winning actress, Emma Thompson, was candid about her opinion on plastic surgeries. She spoke to Hello Magazine about the way our generation has normalized surgeries and mentioned that this isn’t healthy and normal for anyone. She added, “Why do people ask persons to cut them open and put things into their body? What is that, what are we doing to ourselves?” She further added that she happens to be worried about the future generation, who would think that this was a normal thing to do. Thompson is known to portray the eccentric Divination teacher Sybill Trelawney in the third Harry Potter film, Prisoner of Azkaban.

Pink

In 2020, recording artist and singer Pink shared a post (now deleted) on X about aging and admitted that she felt weird when she saw herself become old. She penned an empowering message for all the ladies, and she encouraged her followers to “get on board cause I am about to AGE THE OL FASHIONED WAY (in a tutu ruling s— at 30 mph 100 ft in the air over 40) yasssssss.”

She also clapped back at online trolls who shamed her for her looks. She wrote in a deleted post on X (as per PEOPLE), “Yes, although I don’t feel old, and I still get to wear a leotard to work, growing older is actually my first ‘grateful’ every day. What a blessing to have life, years. To be this strong, to be able to still piss off complete strangers just by existing.”

Meryl Streep

Oscar-winning actress Meryl Streep claimed that she decided to never try out any cosmetic procedures on her face after she saw too many of her peers do it wrong. In a chat with Good Housekeeping in 2008, Streep revealed the number of male actors who opted for plastic surgeries and got it all wrong. She spoke about the beauty of aging naturally and added, “I just don’t get it. You have to embrace getting older. Life is precious, and when you’ve lost a lot of people, you realize each day is a gift.”

Amanda Peet

Actress Amanda Peet opened up during an interview with SiriusXM’s Conversations with Maria Menounos in 2016 and said that she has never done any type of Botox or fillers. While she revealed that perhaps being a mother has influenced her decision, she strongly believes it is more because she is a mother of two girls and admitted that she was afraid of the outcome. She also admitted that not going under the knife does not mean she does not take care of herself or hasn’t spent time looking her best.

Julianne Moore

In a chat with Allure in 2021, Julianne Moore told the popular outlet that she is against plastic surgery because she feels it does not make them look any better; rather, the change is evident, and it looks weird. The Oscar winner later talked about the phrase “aging gracefully” in 2021, telling W Magazine, “There’s so much judgment inherent in the term… Is there an ungraceful way to age?” concluding that aging is inevitable and that’s just the natural universal truth of life.

Halle Berry

Actress Halle Berry believes that being in front of the camera can put a lot of pressure on her and believes that plastic surgeries are not the best option to deal with inner insecurities. In an old chat with Yahoo! Beauty in 2015, she admitted feeling pressured to go under the knife watching her peers do it as well as people suggesting it to her. Instead, she said that she kept reminding herself in moments of such self-doubt that aging is a natural process and there’s no shame in it. She added, “I just want to always look like myself, even if that’s an older version of myself. I think when you do too much of that cosmetic stuff, you become somebody else in a way.”

Salma Hayek

Actress and popular internet personality Salma Hayek, who’s known for her bold style and striking looks, also confirmed to InStyle in 2010 that it’s all natural and she has never gone under the knife. She further admitted to the magazine how she felt terrible to see young people in their 20s injecting fillers and botox into their faces. Instead, the superstar revealed her much-awaited beauty secret in 2015 while speaking to Elle and said, “I use an ingredient called Tepezcohuite that’s used in Mexico for burn victims because it completely regenerates the skin.”