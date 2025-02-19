Betrayed? Devastated MAGA Supporter Blames Trump’s Cuts for Job Loss—Viral Post Sets the Internet on Fire!

All through his campaign, Donald Trump promised his base and MAGA that he would stand for them, but apparently, that’s not how it is going.

While campaigning for the 2024 election, Donald Trump made some strong promises to his followers. Promised to bring the jobs back, cut unnecessary funding, and deport immigrants. And he is doing all that.

However, that’s not sitting right with a few of his followers, who are now at the receiving end of his promises and plans.

In a recent attempt to save the government money, Trump and Elon Musk’s Doge have fired hundreds of employees from various governmental agencies, including USAID and the US Department of Agriculture. The firing of employees is coming in throes every day.

However, in the typhoon of these terminations, Republicans are caught, too. One of the alleged workers from MAGA of USDA has written an open letter to Donald Trump regarding their firing in hopes of getting her job back.

In the open letter posted on X.com (Formerly known as Twitter), the workers first showed their loyalty, telling Trump how they had voted for the President all three times and always believed in their promises and agendas.

The post goes on to inform that they were terminated on 14th February by DOGE. They said that they have worked in the federal government for 16 years, and surely that must warrant something. They expect Trump to believe in their loyalty towards them and the nation.

Do these people think they are going to get an exception because they are Trumpers? The leopard is not going to put your face back on. pic.twitter.com/GmwW8v6NBr — Tim Hannan (@TimHannan) February 15, 2025

OP also added that they are devoted and genuinely think that their work as a USDA APHIS PPQ employee is essential and significant. They believe their supervisor, his supervisor, and the managers in nearby states all concur that they are performing admirably and contributing significantly to the team.

All these words to convince the President to take back termination have not gone well among other MAGA supporters. Contrary to the expectations of the poster, the post did not garner any sympathy.

On X.com, other MAGA supporters wrote that this is about the country and not about individuals. How does President Trump need to save the country from bankruptcy? One has to make sacrifices.

This is business ppl. You don’t sacrifice a country with bankruptcy to let ppl keep a job. They are very employable. Does it suck. Yes but it is a necessary evil — CLM (@CindyLM1969) February 16, 2025

The response from the MAGA left winger was also noticeable. One of the replies asked why people assumed that the Trump policies would not be implied in them. They also asked about the logic behind assuming that just because one voted for Trump, they would remain unscathed by the extreme narrative.

People reminded the poster that though they felt sympathy for them, this was inevitable. They should have remained prepared. They told the poster that Trump promised them layoffs, and he is giving it to them. Now, complaining about campaign promises is futile.

No matter which side of the aisle one is and whomever they have voted for, everyone will be affected by new Trump policies. Let’s just hope people have the means to come out on the other side.