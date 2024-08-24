Ben Affleck's Romantically Engraved Message in Jennifer Lopez’s Engagement Ring is Now Embarrassing

Following their 2004 breakup, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck declared their reconciliation in 2021, much to the delight of people across the globe. Just one year after their engagement, the famous couple tied the knot. Interestingly, Affleck had a heartfelt phrase inscribed on the ring before popping the question for a second time.

After rekindling their relationship, Affleck would use this one particular sentence to end his emails, and Lopez decided to inform everyone about the meaningful etching on her platinum ring. As reported by Page Six, Lopez reportedly came clean in November 2022 on Apple Music's Zane Lowe, "This one he put ‘not going anywhere’ because that’s how he would sign his emails when we started talking again. Like, ‘Don’t worry, I’m not going anywhere.’"

However, Affleck's 'not going anywhere' vow has taken on an embarrassing turn with J.Lo filing for divorce. With an official separation date of April 26, 2024, the singer filed the necessary documents at the Los Angeles Superior Court. TMZ reported that the paperwork does not specify if 'Bennifer' has a prenuptial agreement, but insiders claim that the pair did not have one when they got married. Per the outlet, in the absence of a prenuptial agreement, the former couple's profits would be considered 'community property'. Lopez has reportedly requested the divorce court to reject Affleck's request for spousal support and has also renounced it, according to the papers.

After Ben was seen leaving their Beverly Hills home, rumors of a divorce started circulating. Lopez spent July in the Hamptons celebrating her 55th birthday and wedding anniversary on her own. Affleck has been residing in California, while Lopez took her children to the Hamptons for the summer. By listing their Beverly Hills home for sale, the pair added fuel to the fire of divorce speculations.

It was earlier this month when a source informed Page Six that Lopez was 'humiliated' and 'frustrated' that the couple's reunion failed, particularly since 'she made a big deal that he's the love of her life.' According to the friend, Affleck and Lopez were both overcome with emotion as they thought about fulfilling a goal that had been in the works for twenty years. It seems like the two of them never stopped wondering 'what if' after their 2004 separation, which led to a renewed relationship and a wedding almost after years.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by James Devaney

The insider spilled, "They’ve turned the page on all the unfinished business of 20-plus years ago. They’ve seen things through to the end — and they know for sure now that they are not built for the long haul. No further unanswered questions. They’ve seen all they need to see, and it’s over. In the end, it’s gonna be the most elaborate and expensive exercise in closure ever." At the time, another source also spilled to Page Six, "He’s humiliated her because she made a big deal that he’s the love of her life. They just had two weddings two years ago. This is some kind of a record, they’re not young kids."