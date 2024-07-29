Ben Affleck Wants a ‘Big Blowout’ After Split From J Lo in Same Place They Got Married

Ben Affleck is reportedly planning to have a 'big blowout,' maybe at his Georgia house, amid the divorce rumors. Speculation has swirled all summer about Affleck's and Jennifer Lopez's marital problems and potential divorce, but neither party has addressed it yet. According to a source who spoke with In Touch, Affleck is eager to take a break and enjoy life once again.

The insider spilled, "He’s talking about arranging a big blowout at his place in Georgia, which is pretty ironic since that’s where he and J. Lo had their big wedding. There’s also some talk of doing it in Las Vegas, where they legally got married, because he still loves to play poker and a lot of his friends do too. No matter where he chooses to have this party, even if it’s somewhere that has no connection to his marriage, like Mexico, it’s going to be hurtful for J. Lo because this will be seen as him essentially celebrating escaping their relationship."

The actor has allegedly had support from his ex-wife Jennifer Garner and close pal Matt Damon throughout the last several months as he has worked through his marital problems. According to the insider, Affleck hasn't been himself recently due to his intense focus on his breakup and his time spent in his 'bubble with J. Lo'. He wishes he could make amends with his friends and 'he wants to cut loose and have some fun.'

It seems like Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are going through a rough patch, as Ben has reportedly moved his things out of their mansion.

This news also comes after Affleck moved into a rented house in Brentwood, California, and the pair tried to sell their over $60 million marriage residence; TMZ claimed that the couple was about to split in early June. Nevertheless, no divorce papers have been filed yet. The couple reportedly hired Santiago Arana of The Agency to sell the house they purchased a little over a year ago, according to the outlet. The pair paid just over $60 million for the massive Beverly Hills estate.

Another source disclosed to US Weekly that Affleck and Lopez were 'in a rush' to sell the house since they had 'never felt settled' there since they moved in. The source disclosed to the publication this month, "They decided to list the house very recently, within the last week. They thought they could sell it off-market but made a game-time decision in order to put more eyes on the property. They are in a rush to sell it. Ben especially wants to be done with the house. He was never happy there."

Since rumors of their marital problems started spreading, Affleck and Lopez have skipped out on commemorating significant family events like the Fourth of July, their second wedding anniversary, and, most recently, Lopez's 55th birthday. According to Page Six, the lavish party with a Bridgerton theme was a huge event that included 'trucks carrying furniture and flowers, a horse trailer, valet, security, [and] waiters.' Many attendees showed up at the location decked out in regency-era garments, ranging from long ball gowns to dresses with striking empire waistlines. Among them was Guadalupe Rodríguez, Lopez's mom, who was seen in a sky-blue outfit adorned with white lace accents. However, Affleck was conspicuously absent from the gathering.