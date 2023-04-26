Ben Affleck Reveals 'Good Will Hunting' Script Sold for $600,000, but 'We Were Broke in Six Months'

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon were Oscar winners after selling the screenplay for Gus Van Sant's 1997 drama "Good Will Hunting." During a recent visit to "The Drew Barrymore Show," Affleck confirmed that the duo was broke within six months of receiving a $600,000 paycheck for the script.

"When we sold 'Good Will Hunting' I thought we were now rich for life," Affleck said. "My needs are over! I'll never have to work again! I'm rich forever!" After splitting the payment, they each bought $55,000 Jeep Cherokees and then rented a $5,000-a-month party house on Glencoe Way by the Hollywood Bowl. However, they were broke in six months.

After being pitched a "Good Will Hunting" sequel, Ben Affleck and Matt Damon showed that they had learned their lesson from past experiences. In an interview with Variety, Damon revealed that someone had tried to pitch them the sequel, to which Affleck laughed and said, "It's not a sequel we're going to pursue." This shows that the two actors have become more aware of how to save their Hollywood paychecks.

Image Source: Getty Images/Frazer Harrison

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck have been friends since childhood, and their bond has only grown stronger over the years. On a March episode of "The Bill Simmons Podcast," the two actors revealed that they shared a bank account as young actors before "Good Will Hunting" turned them into industry heavyweights.

Image Source: Getty Images/Michael Loccisano

As mentioned by YAHOO, Damon described it as "a weird thing in retrospect," but explained that they needed the money for auditions. Affleck added that it was a way for them to ensure that neither of them was alone and that they could help each other out. Any time one of them booked a role, the money from the gig would get deposited into the account. As Damon said, "As long as one of us had money we knew the power wasn’t going to get shut off."

They had some rules, such as only being allowed to use the money for auditions or to buy quarters for video games, but they were sometimes stretched. Despite the fact that they never managed to buy beer, their bond was strong enough to last for decades and to make them successful actors. They recently starred together in Affleck’s Michael Jordan-Nike drama "Air."

Image Source: Getty Images/Amy Sussman

In addition to sharing a bank account, Damon and Affleck have also shared their success. They are known for helping each other out in their respective careers, whether it’s offering advice, giving each other roles, or even co-producing films. They also have a production company together, Pearl Street Films, that's churned out films such as "Manchester by the Sea" and "The Town." The company has also produced TV shows such as "Project Greenlight" and "The Runner."

Image Source: Getty Images/Christopher Polk

The duo’s friendship and business partnership have been an inspiration to many, and they have been credited with helping to create a more inclusive Hollywood. It is an example of how two people can achieve success when they support each other. It’s a lesson that can be applied to any industry, and a reminder that people can build each other up instead of competing with each other.