What Ben Affleck Does To Never Make His Movie’s Success and Failures Big ‘High or Low’ Point of Life

"Films and Failures." Ben Affleck has been in the business since the 1980s, and besides his identity as one-half of 'Bennifer,' he has successfully played versatile characters on screen. Fans have always felt his significant presence in films, and he has certainly made a mark with movies like Pearl Harbor, Boiler Room, Good Will Hunting, and Armageddon.

After his decade-old stint as an actor, the 51-year-old switched on the back camera and made some of his 'biggest strides' as a director, per The Guardian. His first-ever directorial debut, Gone Baby Gone, received several accolades from critics for the magnificent portrayal of blue-collar Boston. Back in 2010, Affleck talked about films, media attention, and Bennifer with Matt Mueller where he admitted that he wasn't "obsessed" about his position on the Hollywood ladder.

Post his first film as a director, he struggled to find a "good script" until producer Graham King approached him with a script based on Chuck Hogan's crime novel, Prince of Thieves. Despite being in the public eye, his professional and personal life witnessed many highs and lows, including the famous love story with Jennifer Lopez. When asked, the Gone Girl actor who was married to "other" Jennifer, Jennifer Garner, at the time, dismissed the notion of feelings of aftershocks from the Bennifer Era.

Although he admitted the "tabloid situation" had an effect on his peace of mind. "That acute tabloid attention is destructive. It's destructive to your sanity; it's destructive to your ability to work," he recalled. Affleck added, "Life changes, and I don't obsess about my place on the Hollywood ladder."

The Batman vs. Superman actor also credited his level-headedness, which kept him grounded and sane. In fact, he remains in a neutral state of mind between success and failure. "I've never held myself up particularly high when I had movies that worked, and I never held myself all that low when I had failures," he claimed.

Affleck elaborated, "Failure is a function of risk, and I like where I am, and I like that people have responded by and large to this movie and Gone Baby Gone." However, he isn't delusional about himself and the business he's into. He keeps his head where it needs to be. "I don't fool myself into thinking that makes me a genius," he added.

"The next movie I do, I could work as hard as I did with the same intention- the same integrity, and it could easily fail. So am I a hack, then? There's a tendency to want to affix significance to certain moments, but you're bounded by your opportunities. The rest is in the hands of the movie gods," the Air actor elaborated.

Affleck is not fixated on the idea of being a celebrity or putting himself on a pedestal. He treats acting as his "day job." He concluded, "I'm going to do this job [with Malick], and after that, I'm going to be looking for something interesting to me." Also added, "And if I don't find it, and that means sitting on the sidelines for a while, then so be it, I'll sit on the sidelines."

