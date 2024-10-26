Ben Affleck Is Ready to Date Again After Divorce From JLo— But Has One Non-Negotiable Condition

Ben Affleck reportedly has a firm requirement for any future romantic relationships as he finalizes his divorce from Jennifer Lopez. According to an insider, as reported by the Daily Mail, the 52-year-old actor is 'open to dating' but insists that any potential partner be 'sober or in recovery' much like him.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at the 81st Golden Globe Awards on January 7, 2024, in Beverly Hills, California. (Image Source: Getty Images / Photo by Earl Gibson III)

Affleck’s marriage to Lopez, which began in 2022, ended with her filing for divorce in August 2024. It was reportedly a challenging period for the actor, who has long struggled with alcohol addiction. Following the split, Affleck moved out of their $68 million Brentwood mansion and redirected his focus to his work and children. Friends close to the Gone Girl star were reportedly concerned about the toll the high-profile breakup might have had on his recovery.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben affleck were getting a divorce the day this video dropped pic.twitter.com/7AxIkcFbv9 — Big Glo (@Glorygirlszn) October 14, 2024

Addressing these concerns, the insider shared, “Ben tries to avoid reading the news, but it did upset him that people thought he relapsed because he had not.” They added, “Like every alcoholic, Ben just wakes up with one goal in mind— to stay sober for that day.” Affleck’s struggles with alcohol have been ongoing since the late ’90s, leading to several rehab stays. He first sought treatment for alcoholism in 2001 and returned to rehab in 2017 and 2018, following an intervention organized by his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, who shares three children with him. With the support of a sober coach, she helped him take this step at his home.

THROWBACK THURSDAY: See what Ben Affleck had to say when asked about his sobriety and his romantic reunion with Jennifer Lopez in separate conversations with @JujuChangABC back in 2021.



Affleck has made headlines this week after JLo filed for divorce on their 2nd anniversary. pic.twitter.com/BzABd2SQ45 — Nightline (@Nightline) August 22, 2024

Speaking candidly about his early battles with addiction in a 1998 interview with Fox News, the 52-year-old actor said, "I started regretting some things I did when I was drunk. It's funny to be obnoxious or out of control, but then it's like, 'I think I hurt that person's feelings,' 'I made a fool of myself,' or 'I didn't want to kiss that girl.' I have almost no inhibitions, so it's dangerous for me."

Reports suggest that Affleck’s relationship with Lopez involved added challenges, particularly after she launched her DeLola cocktail brand in 2023, for which she reportedly received massive backlash from fans and followers. According to Nicki Swift, Affleck found maintaining sobriety in Lopez’s 'very glam lifestyle' to be a challenge. They explained, “The marriage was incredibly overwhelming...he had to get out of that situation to save himself.”

Ben Affleck talks to Howard Stern about how being "trapped” in marriage to Jennifer Garner led him to drinking:



“I was like, ‘I can't leave because of my kids, but I'm not happy, what do I do?' And what I did was [I] drank a bottle of scotch & fell asleep on the couch,” pic.twitter.com/P6ElVpRLyG — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 14, 2021

Garner reportedly appreciates Affleck’s efforts to stay focused on his sobriety, with a source telling People magazine that she “wants him happy and healthy so he can be the best dad possible." The source also mentioned that Garner appreciates Lopez’s influence on Affleck and she "likes that [Lopez] lives a healthy lifestyle and supports Ben’s sobriety. Jen wants that for Ben." The Daily Mail insider shared that despite his willingness to date again, Affleck reportedly isn’t seeking a serious relationship until his divorce is finalized.