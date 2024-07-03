BBC Journalist Said Trump Should Be ‘Murdered’ by Biden—Only to Deem It ‘Satire’ After Backlash

Former President Donald Trump was the target of a hateful tweet by BBC broadcaster, David Aaronovitch, who later deleted the same over widespread outcry on social media. The Radio 4's Briefing Room presenter, over the years, has consistently shown his contempt for the Republican leader. Recently he called for Trump's assassination. He penned on X, “If I was Biden I'd hurry up and have Trump murdered on the basis that he is a threat to America's security #SCOTUS”.

As per The UK Express, the provocative message came right after the Supreme Court granted the former president complete protection from criminal prosecution for any actions taken during his office that fell within his sole constitutional purview. For all his 'official acts,' the court declared that he was entitled to 'at least presumptive immunity' from prosecution.

You think Joe Biden will read that tweet and act upon it? Yes, YOU probably do — David Aaronovitch (@DAaronovitch) July 1, 2024

Instead of an apology, Aaronovitch doubled down and defended himself when an X user alleged that they reported his tweet to authorities. Laurence Fox, leader of the Reclaim Party warned, "Receipts kept ⁦@DAaronovitch. Reported to the police and the US embassy. You should lose your job for incitement to murder. ⁦@thetimes." In response, the senior journalist, quipped, "You think Joe Biden will read that tweet and act upon it? Yes, You probably do."

That’s not the point and you know it. A journalists job in a civilised democracy is not to call for people with opposing political views to be murdered. What an example to set by a BBC employee. Appalling. — HartleyGoesOn (@OnHartley) July 1, 2024

In another post, Aaronovitch asserted, “...try reading the arguments, the ruling, and the dissent in the Supreme Court’s judgment on presidential immunity delivered today”. Nevertheless, netizens continued to condemn his words. A user ranted, "You represent the National Broadcaster...the BBC. Your tweet provided zero balance, or impartiality. You are an utter disgrace."

Of course I’m not. It’s satirical and based on today’s 6-3 ruling on presidential immunity. Have you seen it? — David Aaronovitch (@DAaronovitch) July 1, 2024

As per The UK Mirror, Steven Barratt, a columnist for The Spectator, echoed, "'Impartiality' may not be in the best of health at the BBC..." Great Britain News commentator, Adam Brooks, also slammed the BBC journalist. He bluntly voiced, "The @bbc ok with this, yeah? You utter scumbag David." Reiterating similar sentiments, an X user raged, "The Secret Service takes threats to a president or former president very seriously. Even if you are in the U.K. you will get a visit from the FBI and an order banning you from entry into the USA for life." In a similar vein, another comment read, "Enjoy the knock at the door. This BBC employee needs questioning. @TerrorismPolice @MetCC @USAmbUK"

Aaronovitch reluctantly deleted his post and stated, “There is now a far-right pile-on suggesting that my tweet about the Supreme Court’s ruling on presidential immunity is an incitement to violence when it’s a satire. So I’m deleting it. If nothing else though it’s given me a map of some of the daftest people on this site. Note by the way that not one of them has a problem with the ruling itself.”