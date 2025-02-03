Barron Trump is in demand, and people cannot get enough of him! President Donald Trump’s youngest son, 18-year-old Barron, who he shares with his wife Melania Trump, has been in the public spotlight since he was spotted at his father’s inaugural ceremony in Washington, D.C. Praised for his impressive height and striking looks, netizens wish to know all about the youngster who could be the next eligible bachelor of America.

In recent reports, Melania Trump’s close friends have revealed what Barron is really like as the family adjusts to life in the White House for the second time. She praises Barron for having “confidence and poise” while “embodying a maturity well beyond his years.” The source, who is reportedly the First Lady’s close friend, claimed that Barron possesses a combination of intelligence, charm, and diligence. The ambitious student has handled the newfound fame and tackled the challenges that came along with Trump’s election campaigns very well.

Barron Trump described as “funny and sociable” but bit of a loner by classmates. “He was also very mysterious. He never attended football games or dances. I don’t think he met up with anyone outside of school or went on dates.” Follow: @AFpost pic.twitter.com/YDJjS5lxYr — AF Post (@AFpost) July 30, 2024

As per the Irish Star, Barron likes to keep a low profile and remains humble despite his family’s ginormous wealth and fortune. In addition, he chooses to carry an $88 ordinary backpack.” The reason behind this choice adds to Barron’s relatable image, making him appear more like an ordinary student. Moreover, this makes him approachable in public and allows him to participate in various activities more casually. He intends to carry the image of the typical “boy next door vibe” rather than wearing the tag of “Donald Trump’s son.”

Online users have praised his “thrifty and low maintenance quality” and had several opinions about it. One person said, “Barron, you are different and the best. God bless.” Another wrote, “It seems that money doesn’t corrupt him. He’s not greedy like people who grew up without it.” A third had a different view yet a simple opinion: “He carries it because he likes it. It needs no explanation,” the source added.

Meanwhile, Melania Trump released her memoir after she returned to the office, where she spoke about her personal life with Trump and details about Barron Trump and his childhood as he grew up in the spotlight. She loves Barron for having “confidence and poise” while “signifying a maturity well beyond his years.”. Melania admits that as a teenager he has a “thirst for knowledge” and a “range of hobbies.”. Sources also claimed that the mother-son duo made a good team together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barron Trump (@barrotrump)

As further reported by Newscreek, the young lad, who is set to turn 19 in March, is launching a real estate company. “Barron wants to follow in his dad’s footsteps,” a political source told PEOPLE Magazine. Though Barron himself has not spoken about his business endeavors, owing to his dad’s inauguration, sources from PEOPLE confirm that he has already inculcated an entrepreneurial mindset.

As people cannot stop harping about Barron Trump, questions have raised if he will eventually be the next important person to take the political legacy of the family forward or whether he will be a bussing entrepreneur who will work completely away from the spotlight. The answer to that shall be only found once we all progress ahead and let time do the magic. Stay tuned for more updates on Barron Trump.