Barron Trump Heard Saying ‘Sorry for Being Rude’ During 911 Call: What Happened?

Newly released 911 call transcripts show Barron Trump apologizing “for being rude” to the dispatcher while reporting a woman’s assault.

The 911 call stemmed from a January 18, 2025, attack involving 23-year-old Matvei Rumiantsev and his ex-girlfriend, which Trump reported to authorities.

In January 2025, Barron alerted authorities after the Russian man answered a FaceTime call from the president’s youngest son on his ex-girlfriend’s phone.

“I’m calling from the US, uh, I just got a call from a girl, you know, she’s getting beat up,” Barron Trump told authorities at the time, according to a transcript of the emergency call released by the Crown Prosecution Service.

NEW: ‘He Helped Save My Life’: Barron Trump’s Police Call Puts Abuser Behind Bars. Russian former MMA fighter Matvei Rumiantsev has been sentenced to four years in prison after assaulting a young woman in Britain. The incident was interrupted by Barron Trump, who made a critical… pic.twitter.com/SaWX9hWFQK — The National Pulse (@TheNatPulse) March 27, 2026

In response, the operator asked him how he knew the woman, to which Trump answered, “I don’t think these details matter, she’s getting beat up but OK fine, also I met her on social media, I don’t think that matters.”

When the operator asked him to “stop being rude and actually answer my questions,” adding, “If you want to help the person, you’ll answer my questions clearly and precisely, thank you. So, how do you know her?”

The youngest son of the POTUS apologized, stating he met her on social media, stating, “I met her on social media. She’s getting really badly beat up and the call was about eight minutes ago, I don’t know what could have happened by now. So sorry for being rude.”

He continued reporting that the “view lasted maybe one second, and I was racing with adrenaline. The camera was then flipped to the victim getting hit while crying, stating something in Russian.”

Subsequently, on Friday, March 27, Rumiantsev was sentenced to four years in prison by Justice Joel Bennathan at the Snaresbrook Crown Court in London, England, two months after he was found guilty of assault and perverting the court of justice in January 2026.

BREAKING: Matvei Rumiantsev sentenced to 4 years in prison in UK for assaulting his girlfriend Matvei got jealous of her friendship with Barron Trump and attacked her on facetime. Barron called police who rushed to the home Barron may have saved her life pic.twitter.com/XXYLKnUjMM — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 27, 2026

According to The Guardian, at the time, Barron was found not guilty of one count of rape and intentional strangulation, and another of rape and assault, allegedly related to the November 2024 assault.

In court, Bennathan described Rumiantsev as a “man given to jealousy,” stating, “You have a temper.”

“Your lack of insight and empathy was apparent at trial. You continue to try to blame the complainant for everything that has happened,” the judge said, adding that Rumiantsev was “totally unrepentant,” unwilling to take responsibility for the attack.

According to multiple outlets, during the cross-examination in court, Rumiantsev admitted that he “was jealous to some extent” of Barron’s relationship with his ex-girlfriend.

“What I was really unhappy about was that she was frankly leading him (Barron Trump) on,” he added.

When Justice Bennathan KC told him the trial focused on whether “you attacked her or not,” he replied, “I am being portrayed as a jealous person who can lose his temper due to jealousy. I want to just make clear that her actions towards him were wrong, and it was not fair. I was jealous to some extent.”