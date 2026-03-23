Texas Death Row Case Reopened After Cousin Confesses to Killings

A Texas man has appealed to have his death sentence struck down. James Broadnax’s attorney has requested a stay of execution, citing a confession from his cousin claiming responsibility for the crimes. Stephen Swan and Matthew Butler were allegedly shot by Broadnax, for which he was tried and sentenced to death. However, fresh filings suggest that Broadnax’s cousin, Demarius Cummings, has confessed to the killings.

The case against Broadnax was one of robbery and shooting. Both Broadnax and Cummings were 19 at the time of the crime. Police said they made off with $2. Cummings has a criminal history and believed that if Broadnax took the blame, he would receive a lighter sentence as a first-time offender.

DEATH ROW INMATE GETS NEW HOPE Co-defendant confesses he — not James Broadnax — shot two men in 2008 Garland double murder. Texas Court of Criminal Appeals now reviewing confession that matches forensic evidence — execution set for April 30. Full Story:… pic.twitter.com/5L7LJYb0TM — The Dallas Express News (@DallasExpress) March 21, 2026

The filing includes an alleged written confession from Cummings that reads:

“I was the one who shot the two victims, not James. This is confirmed by the fact that my DNA and not James’ DNA was found on the pistol. The fact that James received the death sentence for these crimes while I was the one who shot the victims has been weighing on my conscience, particularly as I have become more spiritual during my years in prison.”

A racial bias has also been alleged in the new filings, as seven Black jurors were removed from the jury by the trial judge and replaced with white jurors. There was only one Black juror on the panel, alongside 11 white jurors.

Broadnax was a young rapper at the time of the crime. Several figures from the music industry have called for a stay of execution. These include “What’s Luv” rapper Fat Joe, along with Killer Mike, Travis Scott and Young Thug.

“Hip-Hop Icons Tell Justices That Texas Turned Rap Lyrics Into a Death Warrant; Killer Mike, Travis Scott, T.I. and other artists said James Broadnax was sent to death row in Texas based partly on his artistic expression”: Adam Liptak of The New York Times https://t.co/wewd6vYBkE — Howard Bashman (@howappealing) March 13, 2026

The case is set to be heard in the Texas Court of Appeals. Broadnax’s execution date is April 13. The panel of nine judges will deliberate on whether the new evidence has merit. There is a possibility that the new evidence might change nothing, or not hold up in court, and Broadnax could still be executed for the murders of Stephen Swan and Matthew Butler.