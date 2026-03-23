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Texas Death Row Case Reopened After Cousin Confesses to Killings

Published on: March 23, 2026 at 1:01 PM ET

James Broadnax was convinced to take the blame of murder because he was a first time offender, anticipating lighter sentence.

Anuraag Chatterjee
Written By Anuraag Chatterjee
News Writer
The Texas man was asked to take the blame for the murder hoping he would get a lighter sentence as a first time offender
The Texas man was asked to take the blame for the murder hoping he would get a lighter sentence as a first time offender || Credit: Canva

A Texas man has appealed to have his death sentence struck down. James Broadnax’s attorney has requested a stay of execution, citing a confession from his cousin claiming responsibility for the crimes. Stephen Swan and Matthew Butler were allegedly shot by Broadnax, for which he was tried and sentenced to death. However, fresh filings suggest that Broadnax’s cousin, Demarius Cummings, has confessed to the killings.

The case against Broadnax was one of robbery and shooting. Both Broadnax and Cummings were 19 at the time of the crime. Police said they made off with $2. Cummings has a criminal history and believed that if Broadnax took the blame, he would receive a lighter sentence as a first-time offender.

The filing includes an alleged written confession from Cummings that reads:

“I was the one who shot the two victims, not James. This is confirmed by the fact that my DNA and not James’ DNA was found on the pistol. The fact that James received the death sentence for these crimes while I was the one who shot the victims has been weighing on my conscience, particularly as I have become more spiritual during my years in prison.”

A racial bias has also been alleged in the new filings, as seven Black jurors were removed from the jury by the trial judge and replaced with white jurors. There was only one Black juror on the panel, alongside 11 white jurors.

Broadnax was a young rapper at the time of the crime. Several figures from the music industry have called for a stay of execution. These include “What’s Luv” rapper Fat Joe, along with Killer Mike, Travis Scott and Young Thug.

The case is set to be heard in the Texas Court of Appeals. Broadnax’s execution date is April 13. The panel of nine judges will deliberate on whether the new evidence has merit. There is a possibility that the new evidence might change nothing, or not hold up in court, and Broadnax could still be executed for the murders of Stephen Swan and Matthew Butler.

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