Barack Obama’s SHOCKING Words on Team USA Basketball in New Documentary—You Won’t Believe It

The former President of the United States, Barack Obama didn’t hold back a single bit while discussing Team USA’s Men’s Basketball squad in Netflix’s Court of Gold. The documentary has gained quite popularity and it mentions the increasing competitiveness of international basketball as several iconic players like Nikola Jokić, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Victor Wembanyama, who are primarily from outside the United States, are continuously challenging the dominance of the US. Their talks came up as the last six NBA MVPs were foreign born reflecting on the fact that the world is catching up.

The 2024 squad of Team USA infamously dubbed as the ‘Avengers’ concerning their high profile roster, was considered the best lineup in the game, since their 1992 dream team, however their sheer star power has now been high concern and subsequently winning gold this time, was not even guaranteed. While defeating them was not everyone’s cup of tea, at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, they narrowly escaped the silver medal, which could have been disastrous. They led just by three points in the final minutes against a French cum Hungary team. Thanks to Steph Curry he saved his team from a blunder.

A shocking statement from Obama came in this documentary which states, “It would be terrible and embarrassing” if the US emerged being second at the Olympics. If Curry hadn’t pulled out his “golden dagger”, Team USA may have been “terribly embarrassed.”

Barack Obama has been an executive producer of Court in Gold through his higher Ground Productions and he played a key role in the project too. Talking about that, one of the important scenes from the documentary was about the emerging NBA star Anthony Edwards and his bold interaction with Joel Embiid and Barack Obama himself. The former President asked Embiid regarding the skills of Edwards to which Edwards confidently declared – “Man, y’all better stand down. I’m the truth!”—a claim endorsed by legendary LeBron James and Kevin Durant.

Despite the blunt take by Obama, he was still one of the biggest supporters of the Avengers. Following their win, he took to his X account to say – “So proud of them for bringing home the gold! Shout out to legends @KingJames, @StephenCurry30, and @KDTrey5.”