Barack Obama Mocks Donald Trump's 'Weird Obsession with Crowd Sizes' With Hilarious Gesture

Barack Obama, the 44th president of the United States, was in full form during the Democratic National Convention (DNC) on August 19, 2024. While endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris for the 2024 presidential elections, he went after their Republican rival Donald Trump, tearing him for his 'weird' obsessions with crowd sizes at rallies and events, nicknames, and more with a simple but clever hand gesture.

In an electrifying speech, Obama ripped apart Trump. "Here's a 78-year-old billionaire who has not stopped whining about his problems since he rode down his golden escalator nine years ago. It has been a consistent stream of gripes and grievances that's actually been getting worse now that he's afraid of losing to Kamala," he said, as per the New York Post. Obama continued, "There's the childish nicknames, the crazy conspiracy theories, this weird obsession with crowd sizes." As Obama said the word 'sizes,' he mockingly looked down at his hands, first moving them apart and then drawing them close together.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Justin Sullivan

The crowd quickly understood what Obama was implying and went wild over the insinuation, laughing and cheering. Obama then continued and compared Trump to an "annoying neighbor who keeps running his leaf blower outside your window every minute of every day." Furthermore, in his speech, the former Democrat president urged voters to not let Trump take over the White House for a second term: "We do not need four more years of bluster and bumbling and chaos. We have seen that movie before, and we all know that the sequel is usually worse."

Surprisingly, Trump seems to have changed his tone for Obama and praised the first-ever black president of the United States, "I think he's a nice gentleman, but he was very weak on trade. If you take a look at what happened to our country trade-wise, it was a disaster." However, Trump insisted, "I happen to like him. I respect him and I respect his wife."

Excited to be back home in Chicago for the @DemConvention! I’ll be taking the stage later tonight—see you then! https://t.co/01ji4ioGJP pic.twitter.com/k4XbP7Tydn — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) August 20, 2024

Circling back to the convention, Michelle Obama was precise and clear in her message to American voters, "Don't complain if no one from the campaign has specifically reached out to ask for your support. There is simply no time for that kind of foolishness. Michelle Obama is asking you, no I'm telling y'all to do something."

The support for Harris is gaining momentum amid the DNC from August 19 to 22. The VP is being endorsed by some of the most notable and respectable members of the Democratic Party to face off the Republican nominee. However, they also ensured to caution voters that although Harris is giving a tough fight, the race is still tight and they cannot take things at face value.

Why won’t Kamala speak face to face with the American people without a teleprompter and just answer some basic questions? It’s really weird. — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) August 18, 2024

To counter Harris' support at the DNC, Trump criticized the former prosecutor's past records, "We're here today to talk about how we are going to stop the Kamala crime wave. And she is, as you know, the most radical left person ever. People don't know the real Kamala, but I do," as per ABC News.