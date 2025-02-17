BAFTA 2025 Fashion Fails—Stars Who Completely Missed the Style Mark!

The new year has ushered in the awards season, kicking off with the BAFTA Awards, which was held on Sunday at the Royal Festival Hall in London. And just like every other awards show or red carpet event, the 2025 BAFTA Awards had its fair share of fashion disasters.

From host David Tennant to other stars like Selena Gomez and Marisa Tomei, the ceremony was graced by individuals whose fashion calculations were more of a misfire. So without further ado, here are the worst-dressed stars at the 2025 BAFTA Awards.

Vera Wang

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vera Wang (@verawang)

It comes as a surprise that Vera Wang, a renowned designer, would choose to make it to the 2025 BAFTA Awards in what some experts think it would be like if a penguin were to join a brat pack. Dressed in a long black and white skirt and sunglasses-shaped bra top, Wang accessorized her look with a large leather jacket and dark shades.

Marisa Tomei

Marisa Tomei graced the red carpet adorning a black velvet dress but the attire made many feel like it was melting and they definitely didn’t mean it in a good way. The Spider-Man star’s dress seemed like it was overly drooping and came off more as a flop. Some were also quick to notice that the droopiness threw off Marisa Tomei’s proportions, making the dress look rather heavy and overpowering.

Pegah Pourmand

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝗣𝗘𝗚𝗔𝗛 𝗣𝗢𝗨𝗥𝗠𝗔𝗡𝗗 (@pegahpourmand)

Given that she’s a fashion designer, it’s only natural to expect Pegah Pourmand to push the boundaries and innovate when it comes to fashion choices. However, it was more of a misfire this time as Pourmand’s outfit made onlookers feel like she was doing a bad cosplay of Marilyn Monroe. Her dress’ extra-low neckline and big cutouts really skewed her proportions and the boa and fabric just gave out fast fashion vibes. To top it off, her accessories and styling only made it worse.

David Tennant

The Doctor Who star was marking his second consecutive year as the host of the BAFTAs, and maybe that’s why he decided to go all-out on his attire. David Tennant had a Joshua Kane ensemble on and truth be told, he looked more like a magician than a host. The overall look made him appear silly and over-the-top instead of intriguing and cool.

Gwendoline Christie

Gwendoline Christie attends the 2025 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall in London, England. More #GettyVideo #EEBAFTA #GwendolineChristie @BAFTA 🎥 Mark Case 👉 https://t.co/a1PHHSoMoo pic.twitter.com/GhqpGJtgbQ — Getty Images Entertainment (@GettyVIP) February 16, 2025

Best known for her role in Game of Thrones, Gwendoline Christie graced the 2025 BAFTA Awards red carpet in a black Giles Deacon gown. The look ended up becoming a fashion misfire as many thought it gave off a slashed tire feel. To top it off, Christie’s extensions just didn’t blend well with her attire, and the overall effect it had was rather jarring.

Selena Gomez

Red Carpet Fashion Turns Heads! From Selena Gomez to Zoe Saldaña, the BAFTA 2025 red carpet was pure glamour! ✨🔥 Who had the best look?#BAFTAFashion #RedCarpet #SelenaGomez #ZoeSaldana pic.twitter.com/IpfFjMZ4VL — WAKATUNI. (@wakatuni) February 17, 2025

The pop star and actor was seen in a Schiaparelli gown that felt mismatched at best but it was bad enough to end up in the list of Selena Gomez‘s worst-dressed moments. The colors didn’t blend at all and the gown was cut in a way that made it look like Gomez had suspenders on.

Isabella Rossellini

Isabella Rossellini was spotted at the BAFTAs in a floral Dolce & Gabbana attire that looked more like a robe than something that one would wear for a red carpet. The sleeves of the attire had leopard prints that only made her attire worse and not even her fancy jewelry could save her.

Anna Higgs

Anna Higgs’ look at the event, to be frank, gave off a crumpled oversized napkin vibe. The producer’s accessories didn’t help her either. Neither the jacket she carried nor the shoes were able to save her from speculation that she just put on whatever she could find in her wardrobe for the event.

Leo Woodall

Leo Woodall’s BAFTA 2025 Red Carpet Misstep At the 2025 @BAFTA Awards, actor Leo Woodall opted for a rich brown suit—a refreshing departure from traditional black-tie attire. However, the ensemble’s impact was diminished by several styling missteps: Poor Fit: The suit appeared… pic.twitter.com/GurnISjC48 — GentsEdit (@Gentsedit) February 17, 2025

The White Lotus star might have tried to go against conventional standards as he opted for a baggy suit for the 2025 BAFTA Awards. Sadly, Leo Woodall’s rich-brown suit just didn’t work out as it looked puffy in all the wrong places, making it look like his tailor was on vacation.