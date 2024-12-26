The entertainment world is in shock and dismay following the untimely death of Hudson Meek. The young actor, best known for his role as the young Baby in the 2017 blockbuster film Baby Driver passed away at the tender age of 16 due to an accident in which he fell off a moving car. Such an incident has left his family, fans, and friends all in tears over his loss.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office in their report stated that Hudson sustained “blunt force injuries” in the incident. However, specific details surrounding the accident remain undisclosed at the moment. Meek was on his way to Alabama when the devastating incident took place, after which he was rushed to a medical facility, where the talented teenager succumbed to his injuries two days later. The Vestavia Hills Police Department has launched an investigation into the incident.

News of Hudson’s death appeared on Instagram with a moving statement: “Our hearts are broken to share that Hudson Meek went home to be with Jesus tonight. His 16 years on this earth were far too short, but he accomplished so much and impacted everyone he met so much.”

Hudson’s promising career began at just eight years old as he attracted well-deserved recognition following his role in Baby Driver. An obituary described the late teen as an “accomplished actor,” highlighting his zest for life. “Hudson thrived in settings that allowed him to meet and serve new people. He was a vibrant and dynamic person who lived life to the fullest,” it read.

Aside from the mark he made in the entertainment world, Hudson was in his second year at Vestavia Hills High School, where he was involved in football and other school activities. Owing to this inclination of his, Hudson’s family intends to put up a scholarship in his name for the students at Vestavia Hills High School.

Hudson was a cherished member of the Acting Out Academy, whose owner Meg Deusner said, “Hudson Meek has been a beloved and talented member of the Acting Out Academy community since the beginning. But that is just one piece of the magical person that he was. He was kind, he was faithful, he was funny, and lit up any room. He touched so many lives and will be missed beyond measure.”

Deusner also mentioned that the Meek family had made significant contributions to the Acting Out Academy remarking, “The whole Meek family has been a huge part of our community and was instrumental in making Acting Out and many of our actors what we are today. Our hearts are broken as we continue to pray for them.”

Hudson’s life, although tragically brief, was marked by remarkable achievements. Other than his role as Young Baby, he was known for his appearances in the remake of MacGyver remake and films such as Genius and The School Duel.