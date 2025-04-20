Baba Vanga’s 2025 Prophecy Sounds the Alarm as Trump’s Tariffs Rock Global Economy

The late clairvoyant Baba Vanga, who is also often named the Balkan Nostradamus, has made her prediction valid once again. Despite having passed away nearly 30 years ago, the blind Bulgarian mystic is tremendously popular for her ability to look onto the future and foresee several global events, such as the 9/11 attacks, the tragic death of Princess Diana, and the outbreak of COVID pandemic being among the mentionable ones.

Now, talking about the present time, she earlier predicted a worldwide economic disaster in 2025, and high chances are there that this might actually happen. The President of the United States, Donald Trump, is currently messing up international trade with his contentious tariffs, which reinforces Baba Vanga’s caution regarding the downfall of humanity, which might get started if trade deals shake up.

It was Donald Trump‘s decision to levy tariffs on imports, which has been the reason for some serious fluctuations in the stock market. The President has argued that these actions have been executed by his administration to safeguard American businesses. However, his policies are seemingly igniting the global markets and have also concerned people about the murmurs about a potential worldwide economic slump.

On Truth Social, President Trump declared: “NOBODY is getting ‘off the hook’ for the unfair Trade Balances, and Non-Monetary Tariff Barriers, that other countries have used against us, especially not China, which, by far, treats us the worst!”

The tariffs imposed, came into effect on April 9 and has been applicable to various nations since then and the rates are varying from 10 to 50 percent. On April 10, it was disclosed that China was subjected to a staggering tariff of 145 percent, according to sources.

Trump placed a 245% tariff on China for providing America with cheap Labour for 40 years. Trump gave lsraeI $16B (to kiII children) for providing America with false-flag wars and the assassination of a President. pic.twitter.com/UPVhp8xBlz — ADAM (@AdameMedia) April 16, 2025

The reports of the predictions of Baba Vanga, on the economic crisis are on the verge to become a reality and will eventually become so in case Trump doesn’t put a hold on imposing the taxes continuously among different countries. Despite skepticism, she also foresaw catastrophic natural disasters for 2025.

And this certainly isn’t a joke, as it did happen in March when a devastating earthquake hit Thailandand Myanmar, resulting in approximately 2,000 fatalities due to a 7.7 magnitude disaster. The Bulgarian seer, whose real name was Vangeliya Pandeva Gushterova, passed away at the age of 84 in 1996 after gaining fame for her clairvoyant abilities.

Since her birth, Baba Vanga is said to have gained her powers during a storm and as mentioned, she has been credited for predicting multiple large-scale events, including 9/11, the death of Princess Diana, and global warming incidents like mass flooding. Her visions were so accurate that 85% of them have proven correct.