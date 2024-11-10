Author Reveals Princess Diana Was One of the ‘Most Insecure People' She Knew—Who Tried Every Therapy

Princess Diana, celebrated worldwide for her compassion and charm, struggled privately with profound insecurities, according to author and energy healer, Simone Simmons. The author’s account aligns with insights from Sally Bedell Smith’s Diana: In Search of Herself, which claims Diana’s friend Rosa Monckton described her as having both a 'luminous' side and a 'wounded' side.

Diana, Princess of Wales sitting on a step at her home, Highgrove House, in Doughton, Gloucestershire, 18th July 1986. (Image Source: Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library / Getty Images)

In her book Diana: The Last Word, Simmons, who was close to the late Princess, described Diana as "one of the most insecure people." This insecurity reportedly drove Diana to seek comfort and reassurance through a variety of alternative therapies, including sessions with spiritual healers, psychics, and astrologers. "Diana was one of the most insecure people I had ever met," Simmons wrote. She described how the Princess engaged with an array of spiritual practices, from tarot readings to energy cleansing sessions, which Diana believed helped alleviate her inner turmoil. According to Cheatsheet, Simmons noted that Diana’s struggles intensified due to her turbulent marriage with then-Prince Charles.

The public unraveling of their relationship, coupled with Charles’ infidelity, reportedly worsened her feelings of inadequacy and loneliness. “She sought relief and comfort in some very odd ways, and there was hardly a therapy that, at some time or other, she hadn’t tried,” Simmons revealed, citing examples such as reflexology, aromatherapy, and hypnotherapy. Diana’s engagement with these practices, Simmons claimed, was both a means of personal healing and an effort to cope with the emotional isolation she felt within the royal family. She added, “Some were of undoubted benefit. Others were pure quackery. A few were downright harmful.”

According to Simmons, Diana’s insecurities were also deeply rooted in her childhood experiences, including her parents’ highly publicized divorce, according to Vanity Fair. Diana reportedly shared that she felt constantly judged and scrutinized within the royal family, which deepened her self-doubt. “Diana was searching for answers,” Simmons explained, citing how she sought guidance from astrologers, clairvoyants, and other spiritual practitioners.

Among Diana’s confidants was psychic Rita Rogers, who reportedly helped her communicate with deceased loved ones. “She was able to unburden herself with these healers, who she trusted with her most personal concerns,” Simmons further stated. Simmons argued Diana’s involvement with the spiritual world extended into her last years. She recounted one particular session where Diana commented on how she felt 'a change in the atmosphere' in her Kensington Palace apartment.

However, Diana remained hesitant to openly discuss her spiritual interests, which Simmons argued was out of fear of being labeled 'a nut' by the public. Yet, those close to her, including her butler Paul Burrell, acknowledged the role these practices played in Diana’s life. Burrell noted that Diana would occasionally laugh off the seriousness of her sessions, saying to him, “You don’t believe, do you?”