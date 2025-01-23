Sean Hepburn Ferrer, the son of Hollywood legend Audrey Hepburn, recently spoke about an unexpected bond between the film icon and Donald Trump’s family, after Ivanka Trump wore an outfit inspired by the late actor during the inaugural ball in 2017.

Speaking to The Daily Mail, Ferrer said his mother had connections to the Trumps since the early 1990s. Marla Maples, Donald Trump’s second wife, was on the advisory board of the Audrey Hepburn Children’s Fund.

At the time, the Trumps had a very special event called “Breakfast with Tiffany” to celebrate their daughter Tiffany Trump’s first birthday. The name itself was in honor of Hepburn’s signature role in Breakfast at Tiffany’s.

Ivanka Trump at the Inaugural Ball in a custom Givenchy couture recreation of Hubert de Givenchy’s 1954 haute couture gown designed for Audrey Hepburn in the film Sabrina. Ivanka personally thanked the Arnault family ( LVMH ) pic.twitter.com/2QOQE9nAeA — Louis Pisano (@LouisPisano) January 21, 2025

Interestingly, the first wife of Trump, Ivana Trump, also had a relation to Audrey Hepburn’s circle as she was romantically involved with Rofredo Gaetani, son of Lorian Gaetani, who was one of the close friends of the Hollywood legend.

During the Liberty Ball, Ivanka wore an outfit inspired by the Givenchy dress, that was originally tailored for Audrey Hepburn, in the 1954 film Sabrina.

Commenting on the homage, Ferrer said to The Daily Mail that Ivanka Trump’s admiration of his mother was understandable. “Growing up in a family that recognized Audrey Hepburn as a symbol of elegance and grace, it makes sense she would look to her for inspiration on such an important occasion,” Ferrer said.

Ivanka not playing either. I’m so here for her vintage looks. She looks like Audrey Hepburn!! pic.twitter.com/nuczvDb1Lz — Brian Clowdus (@BrianClowdus) January 21, 2025

“It was quite a mix of events,” said Ferrer, and he noted that the timing of Ivanka’s tribute only added more significance, as it coincided with Martin Luther King Jr. Day and the 32nd anniversary of Hepburn’s death.

Ferrer also reflected on the lasting impact his mother left behind in Hollywood and beyond. He praised her as an ageless icon whose grace transcended her physical essence.

“Her inner beauty and spirit are what truly defined her elegance,” he said. According to Ferrer, Hepburn’s legacy serves as a guiding light for celebrities, actresses, and models who continue to seek inspiration in a world that at times feels directionless.

Audrey Hepburn preparing for the 1954 Academy Awards, where she won Best Actress for her role in Roman Holiday. pic.twitter.com/mjuR3b06WV — Classic Hollywood(GP) (@CHC_1927) January 13, 2025

Even though the Trump family has been associated with Audrey Hepburn for many years, Ferrer surmised that his mother might not have supported Donald Trump’s political stance today. He pointed out that she was dedicated to helping children in need regardless of politics or ideology. “She fought tirelessly for disenfranchised children all over the world,” Ferrer added.

Audrey Hepburn’s influence, as Ferrer sees it, transcends generations and borders. Her grace, compassion, and legacy remain as powerful today as ever, serving as a beacon of inspiration for people from all walks of life.

On the other hand, Donald Trump was sworn in for a second term as the 47th US president in Washington, D.C. The veteran used his inaugural speech to criticize political opponents and pledge to “liberate” the nation from a “radical and corrupt establishment.”