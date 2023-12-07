In a heartwarming display of solidarity, former adversaries Ariana Madix and Raquel Leviss have set aside their differences to contribute to the recovery of their friend Jesse Montana, who was a familiar face on Bravo's reality show Vanderpump Rules and recently faced a medical crisis involving multiple seizures and the discovery of a brain tumor.

According to Radar Online, Madix generously donated an impressive $9,000, while Leviss, extending her support, contributed $500. However, the benevolence doesn't stop there, as the broader Vanderpump Rules community has rallied around Montana. A GoFundMe campaign, initiated to alleviate the financial strain of his medical bills, has seen significant contributions, bringing the total close to its $100,000 goal. One anonymous donor, in a remarkable gesture, chipped in $20,000 towards the cause.

This outpouring of support from the Vanderpump Rules cast underscores the close-knit nature of their relationships. Madix's sandwich partner, Katie Maloney, followed closely behind with a generous $3,000 donation. Other notable contributions include $2,000 from Scheana Shay and $1,000 from Stassi Schroeder.

Notably, Leviss, who is embarking on a new venture with the launch of her podcast under her legal name Rachel Leviss, contributed $500. As of the latest update, the GoFundMe campaign has amassed nearly $85,000 from 970 compassionate donors, highlighting the widespread concern and care for Montana's recovery.

Montana's health crisis unfolded with three sudden seizures on November 27, with two occurring in the safety of his home. Hospitalized in the intensive care unit, he faced challenges as medical professionals discovered his kidneys were non-functional, delaying immediate surgical intervention, as per Reality Blurb. The subsequent revelation of a brain tumor necessitated surgery on December 4, a procedure that, unfortunately, left a significant financial burden on Jesse.

Amidst this philanthropic gesture, it's worth noting that Madix, who herself underwent a tumultuous period following revelations of Leviss' affair with her long-time boyfriend Tom Sandoval, remains a steadfast friend to Montana. The fallout from this betrayal, aptly termed 'Scandoval,' also played out on the latest season of Vanderpump Rules. Montana showed up on many seasons of Vanderpump Rules. One standout moment was when they told Cartwright about Jax Taylor cheating with Faith Stowers during season six.

As Montana embarks on a challenging road to recovery, the financial relief offered by Madix, Leviss, and their fellow cast members serves as a beacon of hope. In unrelated news, Leviss is to launch her podcast, Rachel Goes Rogue, scheduled to debut on January 8, 2024; it is set to be produced under the executive oversight of iHeartPodcasts, Bethenny Frankel, and the Just B Podcast Network. Although she won't be part of Vanderpump Rules Season 11, her podcast promises an intimate look into her perspective on recent events.

