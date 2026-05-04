Arcadia Lake Shooting Leaves Trail of Destruction in Viral Oklahoma Footage

A mass shooting was reported at Arcadia Lake campground in Edmond, Oklahoma, on Sunday night. The police arrived at the scene after receiving multiple 911 calls reporting the incident. As per reports, at least 12 victims were rushed to multiple health facilities by ambulance and hospitalized after the shooting.

According to the New York Post, Edmond Police Spokeswoman Emily Ward confirmed that the shooting occurred at 9 p.m. The gunfire occurred while several young adults were attending a Sunday gathering at the venue. Police have not released details about the event, but a social media flyer suggested a gathering called “Sunday Funday” was scheduled near the lake.

This is the gathering that was happening at the time of the shooting. pic.twitter.com/si6hyhd7wt — Ashton The Stormchaser (@AshtonHenryWX) May 4, 2026

The Associated Press reported that a hospital system spokesperson said 9 people were taken to Integris Health Baptist Medical Center in Oklahoma City and 3 to Integris Health Edmond Hospital. The spokesperson said patients were still being evaluated late Sunday night.

“This is obviously a very terrifying situation, and we understand the concern from the public and those involved, and we are working extremely hard to find the suspects,” Ward said, further assuring that they’ve been speaking with the victims and witnesses moving across the metro. She also stated that the victims who were hospitalized were in “various conditions.”

🚨#UPDATE: Now at least 10 people have been shot at a campground in Edmond, Oklahoma, according to police, with the number of victims expected to rise. Authorities say the suspects are still at large as the situation remains active and rapidly developing. First footage is from… pic.twitter.com/l0ZuKIHDso — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) May 4, 2026

Police said the number of victims may increase, as some people went to hospitals in their personal vehicles. The New York Post reported that no suspects have been arrested. Authorities said there is no ongoing threat to the public as the investigation continues.

Meanwhile, as per CNN affiliate KOKH, police stated that two men are believed to be the suspects who were wearing ski masks at the time of the incident.

Videos circulating online show a heavy police presence, ambulances, and fire trucks at the scene. Witnesses reportedly indicated that more than three people ran off into the nearby woods. Authorities continue to secure the area while officials expect more information as the situation remains a developing incident.

🚨#BREAKING: At this time numerous emergency crews are responding to a mass shooting at a campground with dozens of people injured 📌#Edmond | #Oklahoma At this time, numerous emergency crews are rushing to the scene of a reported mass shooting at a campground in Edmond,… pic.twitter.com/M32hfI7VP0 — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) May 4, 2026

The incident has sent shockwaves not only across the nation but also on the internet, where people have called it out. A user wrote, “These mass shootings need to be treated as domestic terrorism, not just gun violence anymore.” Another user wrote, “This is a pretty small town and just devastating. Been listening to my scanner since it happened. I live 10 mi minutes from the lake, and they haven’t caught these guys yet.”

WATCH: Video from campground at Lake Arcadia in Edmond, Oklahoma after a reported mass shooting; multiple victims transported to hospital. pic.twitter.com/njJe21B6ob — Resist Wire (@ResistWire) May 4, 2026

A third user added, “It started as a big party of some sort, from what I know now. It was an event scheduled from 6 pm to 12 am. It lasted three hours before it started to go off.”

Arcadia Lake is an artificial lake built mainly to control flooding. However, it is also a popular spot for outdoor activities, including fishing, boating, picnics, and camping. It is located in Edmond, a suburb of Oklahoma City with a population of about 100,000.