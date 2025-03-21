AOC Bands With Bernie Sanders To Fight The MAGA Camp—‘We’re Going To Throw These Bums Out!’

In a recent rally in Arizona, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, better known as AOC, teamed up with Bernie Sanders to call out Donald Trump and Elon Musk, as they voiced their concerns against contemporary politics and policies being favorable to the rich and elite.

The rally, which was a part of AOC’s and Sanders’ Stop Oligarchy movement, saw the New York 14th Congressional District Democrat rep take the stage first, as she exclaimed, “We’re going to throw these bums out and fight for the nation we deserve!”

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez made it clear that she wasn’t only calling for Republicans to step up or to be held responsible. She also wanted the Democratic party to “fight harder” for the people.

“This isn’t just about Republicans, either. We need a Democratic party that fights harder for us, too,” the Democrat rep said.

Bernie Sanders, who took the stage after AOC, lashed out at the 1 percenters of America, calling them “the biggest criminals in this country” and alleging them of “robbing us every single day.”

“You know who the biggest criminals are in this country? They are the CEOs of major corporations who are robbing us every single day,” Sanders stated.

Labeling Big Oil, Big Pharma, and Big Insurance as “major criminals,” Sanders said, “They are the fossil fuel industry that has lied to us for years about what they’re doing to the planet. It is the drug companies who charge us the highest prices in the world and people die because they can’t afford those drugs. It’s the insurance companies who deny claim after claim. Those are major criminals.”

Bernie Sanders then went on to declare that he and his allies would not allow Donald Trump and his “friend” Elon Musk “to wreak havoc on this country.”

“We will not allow you to move this country into an oligarchy. We’re not going to allow you and your friend Mr Musk and the other billionaires to wreak havoc on this country,” Sanders stated.

The rally was the duo’s second of the day and is part of their “struggle against authoritarianism and oligarchy.” The tour, which kickstarted in Las Vegas, will cover Colorado and Arizona over the weekend.

Alvaro Bedoya, an FTC commissioner who was suddenly fired by the Donald Trump Administration, will also be joining Sanders and AOC, as they go about in their tirade against the MAGA Camp and its rich allies and benefactors.