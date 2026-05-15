Another U.S. Soldier Found Dead in Cave Days After 27-Year-Old Service Member’s Recovery

The search for two missing U.S. military officials ended in tragedy this week after 19-year-old Spc. Mariyah Symone Collington’s body was found on May 12. According to Atlanta Black Star, the young Army specialist disappeared at the start of the month near Morocco’s southern coast during the multinational African Lion 26 military exercise.

Reportedly, she went missing on May 2 near the Cap Draa Training Area. A group of soldiers had gathered near the ocean to watch the sunset.

Collington’s recovery comes just days after Army officials recovered the body of 1st Lt. Kendrick Lamont Key Jr. He was a 27-year-old officer from Richmond, Virginia, and his body was found on May 9.

The two are understood to have drowned in dangerous ocean conditions. Those same conditions delayed the recovery effort for days.

The incident took place during sunset watching when one soldier allegedly fell into the water and struggled to swim. Another soldier jumped right after them to help, only for powerful ocean waves to strike both of them. Other members of the group also attempted to rescue them but were left powerless before the mighty ocean.

Search teams spent days scouring the coastline with helicopters, boats, dive teams, drones and mountaineering crews. More than 1,000 American and Moroccan personnel reportedly participated in the recovery mission.

Collington’s body was found inside a coastal cave about 500 meters away from where she entered the water. Meanwhile, Key’s body was found around a mile away from that point.

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African Lion 26, the exercise related to the tragedy, is one of the largest annual U.S.-led military exercises held across Africa. The operation spans Morocco, Tunisia, Ghana, and Senegal, and includes more than 5,600 military personnel from over 40 participating nations.

The exercise has experienced fatal incidents in the past. According to Atlanta Black Star, two U.S. Marines died during a helicopter crash in Agadir, Morocco, while participating in African Lion exercises in 2012.

Military officials have not announced whether additional investigations into the incident are underway.

Brig. Gen. Curtis King said in a statement:

“The loss of Spc. Collington is a profound loss for the 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command. Her recovery closes the search for our two missing soldiers, but our commitment to caring for their families, friends, and teammates continues.”

Collington began her Army career in 2023, enlisting in the Army’s Delayed Entry Program. She began active duty in 2024 after completing her military training at Fort Sill, Oklahoma. She then joined a Germany-based air and missile defense unit in February 2025.

Collington was promoted to specialist on May 1, 2026 — just one day before the fatal incident.

Meanwhile, Key served with Charlie Battery, 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, under the 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command.

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Officials confirmed that he also enlisted in the military in 2023 as an officer candidate. He then earned his commission through Officer Candidate School in 2024.

During his service, Key received both the Army Achievement Medal and the Army Service Ribbon.