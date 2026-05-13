Body of 27-Year-Old Soldier Found One Week After He Went Missing During Military Exercise

The body of a U.S. soldier has been recovered in Morocco after he disappeared in the ocean nearly 10 days ago. The dead body was identified as that of a 27-year-old 1st Lt. Kendrick Lamont Key Jr.

Kendrick is one of the two soldiers who disappeared after the tragic accident that took place on May 2. He was part of African Lion 26, which was an annual joint military exercise. He was part of a group that had gone on a hike to watch the sunset.

According to CBS News, one of the soldiers fell into the ocean at the time of the hike. Assessing the situation, a second soldier jumped to rescue the fallen soldier. As of writing, it’s unclear whether Kendrick fell or jumped. However, the moment the second soldier jumped, a turbulent wave crashed upon him.

At that moment, a third soldier jumped. Unable to find the two soldiers, he returned to the shoreline. Kendrick Lamont Key Jr.’s body was recovered from the shoreline of the Atlantic Ocean on May 9, one week after the incident. The second soldier’s whereabouts are still unknown.

🚨BREAKING: The U.S. Army has announced that the body of First Lieutenant Lamont Key Jr., one of two American soldiers who went missing during a training exercise in Morocco, has been recovered. Moroccan search teams located his body along the southern coastline, near the area… pic.twitter.com/fTgnDbytYg — David J Harris Jr (@DavidJHarrisJr) May 10, 2026

According to a press release by the U.S. Army, a “large-scale effort” is underway to “search for the remaining missing soldiers, including ground, air, and maritime assets.” As of writing, more than 1,000 U.S. and Moroccan military and civil personnel have been involved in the search operations.

Gen. Christopher Donahue, commander of U.S. Army Europe and Africa, commended the combined Moroccan and U.S. search efforts in a statement. “While in Morocco, I was able to witness the professionalism and urgency of the combined search effort,” the general stated. “Our Moroccan hosts have provided every asset we’ve requested and incredible subject-matter expertise, from mountaineering and dive teams to UAS operators, aircraft and maritime assets.”

I'm saddened to learn of the passing of First Lieutenant Kendrick Lamont Key Jr. of Richmond after he went missing during training exercises in Morocco last week. Adam and I join Virginians across our Commonwealth in extending our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and… — Governor Abigail Spanberger (@GovernorVA) May 10, 2026

Brig. Gen Curtis King, commanding general of the 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, expressed his condolences on the tragic passing of Key in the press release. “Today, we mourn the loss of 1st Lt. Kendrick Key, whose remains were recovered in Morocco,” King began.

“Our hearts are with his family, friends, teammates, and all who knew and served alongside him. The 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command family is grieving, and we will continue to support one another and 1st Lt. Key’s Family as we honor his life and service.” Various members of the U.S. Military who knew Kendrick spoke on his tragic passing, calling him a “selfless” and “inspirational leader” whose “unwavering dedication to his soldiers and their development leaves an enduring legacy within the ranks.”

Kendrick joined Charlie Battery in 2025 as a platoon leader. Charlie Battery is the 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command. Kendrick was also a decorated soldier, having been awarded the Army Achievement Medal and the Army Service Ribbon.