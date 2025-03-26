Andrew Tate in Trouble Again! Accused of Choking Woman Just Days After Trump Administration Aided His Return to the US

Donald Trump promised Americans a safer country. He promised to deport every criminal or anyone with a petty crime on their record.

Yet he invited Andrew Tate to the States.

To those uninformed, Andrew Tate is a self-described misogynistic internet personality. He has been famous for teaching men that women are there to serve them. He has been charged with sexual assault and trafficking.

Tate landed in Florida last month after the Trump administration apparently intervened on their behalf. Special Envoy Ric Grenell apparently raised the subject with Romania’s foreign minister during last month’s Munich Security Conference. The Tates soon made their way back to the United States.

Alina Habba raved about Tate on a podcast back in January. She is the acting U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey and a former Trump adviser.

When she met him, she claimed to be his big fan. As Andrew Tate’s ideology aligns with that of MAGA family values, he has gained celebrity status with the base.

Andrew Tate landed on US soil and immediately started lying to the media. His case was not dismissed. Both Tates are still under judicial control for that case and have been ordered to return to Romania by March 25th. pic.twitter.com/oIyr0FSnOg — Murdered By Crayons 🖍️ (@CrayonMurders) February 27, 2025

After spending almost a month in the US, Tate and his brother have returned to Romania.

Andrew Tate’s girlfriend has now accused him of hitting and strangling her while they were in America.

Bri Stern, Tate’s girlfriend, said that Tate assaulted her while being intimate on March 11. According to her, they were staying at the Beverly Hills Hotel. TMZ broke the news.

‼️🇺🇸 #NEW: Andrew Tate’s GF Bri Stern Claims He Attacked Her During Sex, Files Police Report Andrew Tate began choking her while they were having sex, but it got too rough and although she begged him to stop he kept going. Bri says the more she struggled the more violent he… pic.twitter.com/xzcLqP7UzF — LeanneSpurs (@LeanneSpurs) March 26, 2025

In her complaint, she stated that while they were having intercourse, Tate started choking her. But it became too severe, and despite her pleas for him to stop, he persisted. Bri says the more she struggled, the more violent he grew. And she had the impression that she was losing consciousness as everything became hazy.

Bri claims that the abuse didn’t stop until Tate was done. He then fell asleep. It was then that Bri went to the restroom to record her injuries.

TMZ has images of her face that show bruises. Bri claims that she went to New York for work purposes and visited an emergency room. There, she was given a “post-concussive” diagnosis.

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan are already indicted in Romania for allegedly engaging in sex trafficking. Their charges also include organizing a group to abuse women sexually. They deny any misconduct and all the charges.

Romanian authorities have just confirmed they have recordings of Andrew Tate confessing to money laundering and coercing women to do sexual labor for him pic.twitter.com/LGAQPqCr5t — merrickdeville.bsky.social (@punishedmother) January 7, 2023

As mandated by law, they went back to Romania this week to check in with the authorities.

TMZ has also acquired a text exchange between Andrew Tate and Ms. Stern. As per the texts, Tate has repeatedly threatened to hit his girlfriend. He used abusive language and demeaned her.

Tate and Stern met in Romania in June while she was working as a model, according to sources who spoke to TMZ.

Dana White, the president of the UFC and a Trump buddy, has welcomed Tate back.