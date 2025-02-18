Ana de Armas Faces Major Backlash After Her Shocking Move Following Date with Tom Cruise!

After the news about Ana de Armas’s date with Tom Cruise surfaced, she received a lot of backlash for her most recent actions with the Spanish press. There has been a lot of outrage on the show Aruser@s because of this mentality.

Despite the fact that Ana and Manuel Anido have been romantically involved for a while, this well-known actress raised the alarm last Valentine’s Day. Photos of her dining with the Mission: Impossible star sparked everything.

As anticipated, there has been a lot of controversy around Ana de Armas in recent days, to the extent that the media has not shied away from additional investigation.

Valentine’s Day Date? Tom Cruise, 62, and Ana de Armas, 36, were spotted having dinner together in London, though reports differ on whether it was on Valentine’s Day or the day before. Cruise recently ended his relationship with Russian socialite Elsina Khayrova. pic.twitter.com/t0Zmwi6HkM — Bipul Das (@BipulTweets) February 16, 2025

Ana de Armas decided to keep her best qualities hidden from the press. On the popular La Sexta show, Aruser@s, she received heavy criticism for her attitude. Following her pictures with Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas has made a comeback with her partner. Alfonso Arús remarked ironically, “Then, when they caught her on the street, she played dumb with an accent that sometimes reminds you of Elsa Pataky.”

Tatiana Arús looked to address the issue after hearing the television host’s initial remark. The only thing Ana de Armas was lacking, according to the television collaborator, was “making the gesture that words come out in English and not in Spanish.”

She didn’t hesitate to add, however, that the actress chose to conceal her face as she was being followed about Madrid. She also steered clear of discussing her date with Tom Cruise when questioned about it.

“I’m freaking out with you here, I’m not going to talk to you, I have nothing to say, that’s enough,” were the exact words Ana de Armas said. As expected, these statements have caused great indignation.

So much so that, without hesitation, Alfonso Arús dedicated a fresh rebuke to Ana de Armas in front of the audience:: “You’re not going to talk to us, but then you’ll go to an American late-night show and the first thing they’ll ask you will be: ‘How was the dinner?’… And you’ll give all kinds of details, which is what always happens. Well, that’s it.”

Previously, actors Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas were pictured together in London over the Valentine’s Day weekend. The Daily Mail shared images of them connecting with fans who identified them while they were out in the UK.

“Is Love in the Air? Tom Cruise and Ana De Armas Spark Romance Rumors with Secretive Valentine’s Day Date in London!” https://t.co/glVYdqsWTj — Iconoclasmic (@IconoclasmicU) February 16, 2025

According to reports, Ana was seen carrying what appeared to be a takeaway bag from a restaurant, and she and Tom were seen strolling around the Soho district. Both were content to pause and take selfies with fans in the images that the tabloid shared.

Tom wore a navy blazer, matching slacks, and a beige shirt, whereas Ana chose to wear a black blazer, a matching blouse, blue jeans, and ballet flats. The outing happened on February 13, the day before Valentine’s Day, according to People. The actors didn’t discuss their night out.