Inside the Ultra-Luxurious $58 Million Mansion Featured in "Succession" Season 4 Debut

HBO's hit drama series Succession is known for its portrayal of the fictional Roy family, a wealthy and powerful media dynasty. The show has been lauded for its depiction of the lavish lifestyles of the ultra-rich, including their luxurious properties. In the latest season premiere, the San Onofre estate, a stunning hilltop mega-mansion, was featured prominently.

Located in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, the San Onofre estate is a modernist masterpiece. Originally built by celebrity developer Ardie Tavangarian, the property was sold to a 26-year-old crypto billionaire in 2021 for a staggering $83 million, as per Robb Report.

At 20,000 square feet, the San Onofre estate offers plenty of space for its residents to spread out and enjoy the luxurious amenities. The property sits atop a one-acre promontory, providing breathtaking views of the surrounding Santa Monica Mountains, the Pacific Ocean and Downtown LA. The exterior of the home is characterized by a dramatic, curved wall that resembles the sail of a ship. According to Architectural Digest, the wall was made from board-formed concrete to look like natural wood. The result is a stunning façade that evokes the image of a sleek, modern ship sailing high above the city.

Inside, the San Onofre estate is just as impressive. The home features six bedrooms and a staggering 18 bathrooms, providing ample space for guests and residents alike. The pièce de résistance is the primary suite, which can only be accessed via a retinal scanner. Once inside, residents can enjoy a retractable ceiling that opens up to the night sky, perfect for stargazing. There’s a chef’s kitchen that was custom designed by Nobu, a sprawling 20-person movie theater, an outdoor cinema, and multiple pools. Plus, there is a jacuzzi positioned on the roof deck.

However, in “The Munsters, the triad was predominantly seen in the living room and out by the pool. In an aerial shot of the residence, we see Kendall venture up the private driveway which leads to a car gallery. By the middle of the episode, they’re headed out on a private jet to do more wheeling and dealing. If they’d stayed the night, one of them could’ve shacked up in the main suite, which not only has a living room referred to by a realtor as the “pyjama lounge,” but also an adjoining zen garden complete with a cedar spa and a 200-pound bronze Buddha from Thailand, as well as a terrace with a glass pool and a unique greenhouse.

Throughout the past three seasons of this show, the characters have demonstrated a tendency to overlook and neglect their surroundings. Therefore, as the fourth and final season unfolds, it will be up to us as viewers to take notice and appreciate the scenery on their behalf.