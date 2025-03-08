America’s Most Famous Houseplant Vanishes — What Did Trump do With it?

The US President, Donald Trump, recently hosted the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office on February 4, and a reader from the Washington Post, Thomas M. Sneeringer, proved to be a bull’s eye as he noticed something unusual. The house featured a Swedish ivy placed on the fireplace mantle, which had contributed to its beauty for over six decades but now seems to have vanished. Replacing the tradition, some gold statues or perhaps golf trophies are the new members of the place.

Sneeringer stated – “I was instantly offended and instantly understood how it happened. It was just so consistent about what we know about Trump’s taste.”

The Swedish Ivy was not just a mere houseplant; it was initially gifted by Irish ambassador Thomas J. Kiernan in 1961 to the then-President of the United States, John F. Kennedy. Since then, people have witnessed it several historic times, including the establishment of Bill Clinton’s official presidential portrait, meetings between Ronald Reagan and Mikhail Gorbachev, and even Barack Obama’s discussions with world leaders. It was even seen at the awkward post-election meeting between Trump and Biden in 2024.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oval Office Swedish Ivy Plant (@ovalofficeivy)

The plant was a unique scene at the White House, and the plant’s quiet resilience was described in 1984 by Kurt Anderson of Time, who said – “No matter who has been inaugurated since 1961, The Plant has always stayed.” However, it seems like it has changed

The White House has yet to comment on the replacement of the Ivy’s disappearance or anything about the gold status that has replaced it. However, as per a few White House staff, the plant’s disappearance can be a case of being in exile.

Gabriela Riccardi, a renowned journalist who owns a cutting of the original plant, was also considerably stunned by the sudden disappearance of the plant. He said – “It’s a heartbreaker to hear that it’s not there anymore. The staff gift came with a legacy. It came with gravitas. And it came with just one request: Grow the plant yourself, then pass a cutting of it on to someone else.”

This tradition was very much present in Donald Trump’s first presidential term, as well as Joe Biden‘s and many people receiving clippings who came to visit the White House.

The superintendent of the White House, Dale Haney, has been there to look for the Swedish Ivy for decades and once called it “amazing” for its resilience. People are hoping that he most probably has hidden the plant and is preserving it until a more tradition-conscious president comes into charge.

The Country’s Most Famous Houseplant Is Missing. What Did Trump Do With It? The Oval Office Swedish Ivy was a gift to John F. Kennedy.https://t.co/a4BA7Z1Y4B — 🌏PEACE✌️☮️🕊♻️🍀#WeThePeople #NoToOligarchy (@PeaceOutPeaceIn) March 8, 2025

Mr Sneeringer believes that the removal reflects Donald Trump’s disregard for continuity and tradition. He said, “He’s completely unconcerned that this represents a break from tradition. Or maybe no one bothered to tell him.”

While the missing ivy doesn’t seem as heavy as other pressuring issues, it’s absence symbolizes something larger . To Sneeringer and many others, it represents a deeper shift – a government where even the smallest, long-standing traditions are discarded without thought.