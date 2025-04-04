If you are one of the many Americans that are yet to collect their stimulus check, know that the clock is ticking. The IRS has urged people to collect the money before a set deadline. If an individual fails to collect their tax refunds before the last date, the money will, by default, become the property of the federal government.

More than a million Americans are eligible to receive their stimulus checks from the pandemic period. The amount each individual can receive is $1,400. You are eligible to receive that amount only if you haven’t filed for your federal return in 2021.

The IRS has set a final date for individuals to claim the taxes from the fiscal year 2021. If you fail to collect the check by then, the government will get to claim it as federal property. Taxpayers who haven’t claimed the taxes will receive an average refund of $780. The IRS has revealed that the total amount of unclaimed refunds is over $1 billion.

If you are hustling to file your taxes for 2024 and don’t have the faintest clue of how to file for the year 2021, we’ve broken down the process in simple steps for you. The first step would be to use the tax-prep software that was used for 2021. You will then proceed to print out all the relevant forms.

The IRS website and the resources it provides will be your best friend throughout the stressful tax-filing season. You can create an Individual Online Account on the official website. You will also have to keep your W-2, 1098, 1099, or 5498 forms handy.

You can then opt to receive a transcript online, you can find the option on the Get Transcript by Mail page. The next step would be to get a wage and income transcript. You will then be required to fill out the Form 4506-T. Once you secure that you should be able to file for the tax returns for the year 2021.

The exact amount of tax returns you are eligible for depends on several factors, one of them being adjusted gross income. CBS News reports that Single filers are eligible for $1,400. The individual needs to have an AGI less than $75,000, and a credit that phases out at $80,000.

Married couples who are filing for taxes together are eligible for $2,800. Both spouses applying should have an AGI that is $150,000 or below. The credit of the couple’s credit needs to phase out at $160,000.

Time is of the essence, the IRS has already mentioned how you can expect the process to take weeks. It is important for you to do your due diligence as soon as possible.