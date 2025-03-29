Americans are ‘Our Only Priority’—HUD Chief Takes Stand on Illegal Immigrants in Public Housing

The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development is reportedly taking aggressive action on illegal immigration, with the departmental Secretary, Scott Turner, prioritizing American citizens firsthand when the matter is about public housing. It catered to the people’s attention since he emphasized the commitment of HUD in ensuring the taxpayer dollars benefit law, which will be circling the US citizens and avoid illegal immigrants.

Scott Turner, during his visit to Philadelphia, said – “Those that are here illegally, living in HUD-funded public housing, we’re putting on notice – this is not acceptable. We will not have it anymore.”

Clear Message on Housing Priorities

At present, the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development serves only one out of four Americans who seek housing assistance. Concerning this, it is clear why the Secretary announced this decision from the administration, which is primarily to revoke the Federal Housing Administration (FHA) mortgages that the illegal immigrants previously had access to.

He highlighted their decision that these resources should contribute to the American families first who are following legal processes. “American tax dollars should be used for the benefit of American citizens,” he reiterated. “We will continue to work closely with the Department of Homeland Security to maximize our resources and put Americans first.”

Collaboration to Fight Illegal Immigration

HUD not only took this decision, but to ensure that it becomes effective, they further reinforced these efforts by collaborating with Kristi Noem, the Homeland Security Secretary, to establish an interagency initiative. The significant motive of this collaboration is to prohibit illegal immigrants from availing the government-funded housing via resource management and stricter oversight.

HUD is prioritizing Americans, not illegal aliens.@POTUS promised to end taxpayer subsidies for illegals, and today, we put an end to illegals receiving FHA home loans. — Scott Turner (@SecretaryTurner) March 26, 2025

Addressing Homelessness Crisis

Moreover, Turner also addressed the homelessness concerns, which have been at an increasing rate in the United States since the previous administration’s lax immigration policies. He came up with the stat that there has been a nearly 18% increase in the past year alone, which has been a great concern. Besides, it has left more than 770,000 people without shelter on a single night in January 2024.

He said – “Government is not the answer. Partnerships with faith-based organizations, nonprofits, and the private sector are key to tackling homelessness. HUD is committed to being a supportive partner rather than the sole solution.”

Reconstructing Communities

The good news is that efforts have commenced to rebuild communities in the HUD-designated opportunity zones, which Scott Turner toured during his visit to Philadelphia. The perks of these zones are – that they offer several federal tax incentives, eventually encouraging private investment, increasing job opportunities, helping local businesses to thrive, and not to mention the development of affordable housing is also there.

Looking Forward

The Trump administration has its eyes set on prioritizing American citizens, especially in the housing programs, and Turner has further made it clear that the HUD will remain vigilant. The HUD will eventually enforce policies ensuring that these housing services coming from the Government will only be accessible to those, following the law.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Secretary Scott Turner (@secretaryturner)

We owe it to the American people to ensure taxpayer dollars are used responsibly,” Turner concluded. “Illegal immigration has no place in our housing system, and we are making sure of it.”